Baylor starts semester with stress on masks, technology, testing

Baylor University’s fall semester began Monday the way most things do these days: With an abundance of caution, an active case count, a viral Twitter video and a little bit of technical trouble.
With 17,555 tests of students, faculty and staff completed since Aug. 1, the university on Monday reported 224 total cases, including 109 active cases. Some with the virus will not return to campus until their quarantine is ended, while others will be quarantined on campus, officials said. New cases will be posted to baylor.edu/coronavirus daily.
Students checked in Monday to receive wristbands confirming they’d taken their mail-in COVID-19 tests, as well as packages with masks, hand sanitizer and other supplies. Meanwhile, Zoom and Canvas outages derailed some courses for about an hour before the issues were resolved.
Josh Ward, a senior academic consultant at the Hankamer School of Business’s technology center, said Monday went relatively well despite the snags, but the university is still on a learning curve.
"We learned some lessons today that we can apply tomorrow, and we learned some things that will take us a week or two to implement because of supply chain issues," Ward said. "But tomorrow is another first day of school for us, and in many ways it went smoother for us than maybe some of us anticipated."
Ward said even in-person courses might have a handful of students attending through Zoom while in self-isolation or quarantine, or because they requested online-only courses. He said that divided attention is its own challenge, even for someone proficient in Zoom. In other cases, instructors struggle to speak loudly enough for students to hear them thanks to the combination of masks and distance.
“We have a number of professors, sort of like a tour guide, wearing a speaker with a headset microphone,” Ward said. “It may look a little cheesy, but honestly it’s working really well.”
Ward said university staff has spent the last several weeks moving furniture, measuring floor space, marking floors to direct traffic and posting signs while instructors adapt to unfamiliar classroom space and rehearse teaching while masked. Rooms that would normally seat 300 have been reduced to 70 or 80 students.
“There’s a huge effort that has nothing to do with the technology side,” Ward said. “I think most people just don’t have a clue about the man hours it took to get the building to where we were OK even letting people into the building. We had this 6-foot stick we carried everywhere to measure ‘OK, how many people can we eke out? How many people can we fit in this classroom?’”
Baylor’s COVID-19 dashboard provides a daily count of tests, overall cases and active cases, along with the overall positivity rate for all students, staff, contractors and faculty who’ve taken tests. Sewage testing and surveillance testing will also begin this week.
Jason Cook, vice president for marketing and communications and chief marketing officer, said the campus appears roomier at first glance now that everything is spread out and 24% of courses have been moved online, and even more have moved to a hybrid model. About 70 staff members have volunteered to don yellow vests and patrol the campus, making sure students are masked up for the next two weeks.
“Ninety-nine percent of students are wearing masks,” Cook said. “You have a couple of cases where people are running late for class, run through the door and just forget to pull up their mask. The other issue we’re dealing with is people not … covering their nose.”
Photographic evidence that some students were not complying with the mask policy made its way to social media days before the campus bells rang in the start of the new semester.
Cassie Nataro, a junior majoring in statistics, said she’d just finished volunteering to help first-year students move into their dorms for the night on Aug. 20 when she saw a large crowd gathered, mostly maskless, in the campus’ fountain mall. She said recording the scene on her phone and posting it to Twitter was her way of trying to hold those students accountable without singling out any one person. Some 46,000 views later, she said she never expected the post to blow up the way it did.
“I was upset that classes hadn’t started and people were already breaking the rule so blatantly on campus,” Nataro said. “I know other schools have been finding COVID-19 cases related to off-campus gatherings, so I partially wanted to make a point that these large gatherings are also happening on campus in Baylor’s case.”
Cook said while it’s possible for students to face suspension, expulsion, loss of charter or a fine for breaking the rules, the university is more focused on educating students first. Violations of social distancing guidelines can be reported at www.baylor.edu/reportit/.
Cook said students will be reported and investigated the same way they would for any violation of the student conduct policy. Baylor’s face mask policy was updated to exclude vented masks, gaiter masks and bandanas, based on updated CDC guidelines.
“Our first stage is always education,” Cook said.
Sloane Guthrie, a senior studying integrative studies, said she wasn’t entirely surprised when videos of students standing in close proximity made it to Twitter and TikTok, but she was surprised to see they were doing so without masks.
“I was kind of shocked, because there’s reminders everywhere on campus about masks,” Guthrie said. “I wish everybody would just follow the guidelines so that we don’t get shut down in two weeks, you know, like a lot of other schools are.”
Guthrie said the first day of class was different, and everyone she saw during the first day of class was masked unless they were eating or drinking. She said as strange as it is to not be able to read her fellow students’ facial expressions and sit in classrooms where taped-off chairs enforce social distancing, she recognizes the need for those measures.
“It’s a little different, but it’s good to be back and actually have a semester,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie said her mandatory mail-in nasal swab test arrived at her home roughly a week after it was supposed to, but her results came in within 72 hours of taking it and mailing it back in. Other students had to take their test on campus when the test did not arrive on time, or in other extenuating circumstances.
Jamie Van Eyck, division director of vocal studies, said her first day back consisted of a masked singing lesson with a single student who stood 20 feet away. She said students will not sing in ensembles for the first two weeks of the semester, and the department will reassess whether ensembles can practice together in two weeks.
“It is doable,” Van Eyck said, “Everything we’re doing here is putting safety at the forefront.”
Van Eyck said instructors are prepared to move their courses online if necessary, the way they did in spring. She and other professors familiarized themselves with programs like Soundjack and Cleanfeed over the summer in preparation for online music lessons.
“There are just so many protocols in place, and it doesn’t make the semester easy, but it makes the semester one where we can do in-person collaboration with safety as our primary goal,” Van Eyck said. “The students seem to enjoy that more than automatically needing to go online.”
