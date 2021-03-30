Baylor students join LGBTQ class action suit against Department of Education

Veronica Penales said her coming out story from high school is like something out of a good movie.

Then her coming out at Baylor University was met with intolerance from some peers. She is one of two Baylor students who have joined a class action lawsuit filed Tuesday against the U.S. Department of Education. The suit challenges exemptions from federal anti-discrimination measures the Department of Education has provided to schools with religious affiliations that also receive federal funding.

Penales said she knew her high school in Shreveport, Louisiana, was accepting of LGBTQ people long before she decided to come out to all of her classmates and teachers at once during her senior year. During a blackout-themed pep rally, she waited until the students were singing their alma mater and held up a pride flag when they reached the word “pride” in the song’s lyrics. The flag stood out against the seniors’ all-black clothing, and her classmates cheered her on.

“It was like one of those really good movie kind of moments for coming out,” Penales said. “Which kind of sucks when you have to go back in the closet.”