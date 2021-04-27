Baylor students march against Asian American hate

Ma said diversity was just a fact of life where she grew up in Houston. When she was younger she believed that “colorblind” was the fairest way to look at the world.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, she signed up for associate professor Jonathan Tran’s class called “race, religion, reconciliation.” Then the pandemic struck, followed by a summer full of Black Lives Matter protests throughout the country, and she soon decided talking about race was the only way forward.

“(I’m) seeing how the world that I thought I grew up in was different than I had imagined it in my head,” Ma said. “I thought we were so much ahead of where we are right now.”

She watched elected officials, including then-President Donald Trump, use slurs to refer to the virus at a time when Asian Americans were being attacked on the street by people who justified their attacks by claiming their victims were to blame for the pandemic.

She said diversity training is not enough, and adding classes that cover Asian cultures and languages at higher levels would help.

“So that way when someone takes a literature class, it’s not seven modules on Edgar Allen Poe and one on the Asian experience, told in a very stereotypical way,” Ma said.