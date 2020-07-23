Baylor students must test negative for COVID-19 before heading to campus

Students headed to Baylor University in the fall must pass their first test before the semester starts, faculty and staff members, too.

Baylor announced Thursday it is mailing all students, faculty and staff members at-home test kits for COVID-19, and they must receive a negative result before going to campus next month for the fall semester.

In the weeks before the announcement, the university rolled out safety measures including moving 24% of its courses online and requiring face coverings for everyone on campus.

Baylor President Linda Livingstone made the announcement in an email to students and employees Thursday afternoon.

“One of the most common questions I’ve been asked as of late: ‘What can I do to help the University?,’” Livingstone wrote. “We want to remind students that if you undertake risky behavior, such as not wearing face coverings and gathering in large groups, it will potentially impact your fall semester — for yourselves and possibly also for others.”

Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said the university would release more information about the testing effort next week.