Baylor survey examines emotional response to COVID-19

"There was a hopeful trajectory that existed that doesn't right now," Gibson said. "People are able to survive in a way, but not thrive. … The problem is if the situation normalizes, you don't notice it's eating you alive."

Gibson recalled working with a group of senior adults at an assisted living center to talk about issues of grief. Several shared the impact of not being able to attend the funerals of friends and family members last year and how that made working through their grief and sadness much more difficult.

What was sobering to Gibson were the people who felt they could not do it again.

"It's like a war, but the bullets are invisible," she said. "And because the bullets are invisible, we don't know where to go to protect ourselves."

Compounding the problem is a social polarization, largely along political lines, that has poisoned relationships and broken family ties. Those broken relationships not only increase the possibility of personal isolation, but take away a source of healing for some mental health issues.

"I've never seen anything so divisive," she said.