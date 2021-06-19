Baylor survey finds line blurring between politics, religion

The latest Baylor Religion Survey, conducted in the volatile months of early 2021, finds the lines between political and religious identity blurring even more as Americans increasingly self-identify in groups.
That general finding cropped up in several ways in the multi-faceted survey, from respondents who consider themselves Biblical literalists being more likely to believe political conspiracy theories, to survey respondents viewing conservative Christians as the group most threatening to American societal unity.
The extensive 86-question survey is the sixth in a series conducted since 2005 and as such has provided researchers with data on long-range trends on Americans and religion as well as more immediate topics of interest. The last one was conducted in 2017.
Polling company Gallup Inc. conducted the mail and web survey for Baylor University's Institute for Studies of Religion, contacting 1,248 people, randomly sampled, in a wide range of demographic groups between Jan. 27 and March 21. Survey director and Baylor sociology professor Paul Froese said the survey's timing proved serendipitous, arriving in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and the height of COVID-19 deaths in the United States.
Of the people polled, 54.5% were female and 45.5% male, 49.3% were married and 33% had at least a college degree. Nearly a third, 29.8%, reported never attending church while 41.7% attend at least once a month. Politically, those considering themselves leaning conservative to extremely conservative represented 32.4% of the people surveyed, 38.2% consider themselves moderate and 29.2% lean liberal to extremely liberal.
The latest survey, the sixth in the series, addressed questions of the emotional impact of COVID-19, with Democrats expressing the most emotional trauma; belief in conspiracy theories, with Biblical literalists scoring highest; Christian nationalism; threats to social unity, with conservative Christians considered highest, followed by Democrats, Republicans and immigrants; prayer, with more Trump supporters praying for their candidate to win than Biden supporters; masculinity and perceptions of God; and the pandemic response, among others.
The first release of survey findings addresses belief in conspiracy theories, and subsequent releases will address other topics in the survey.
"There's so much stuff in here," Froese said. "We have a team of faculty and students working on this."
The survey asked participants if they believe:
- The 2020 presidential election was rigged
- A COVID-19 vaccine is untrustworthy
- Top Democrats were involved in an elite child sex-trafficking ring.
A small percentage of respondents said they believe those statements, with 23.7% saying the election was rigged, 13.1% saying a COVID-19 vaccine is untrustworthy and 15.3% saying Democrats head a child sex-trafficking ring. But the percentage of belief among participants expressing stronger religious views was markedly higher. Of those identifying as Biblical literalists, 47.2% believe the election was rigged, 19.5% do not trust a COVID-19 vaccine, and 34.5% think Democrats head a child sex-trafficking ring.
Those who consider themselves very religious, very spiritual, who attended church at least weekly or who feel they had become more religious over the last 10 years also were more likely to believe those conspiracy theories than the national average.
Froese said he finds it interesting that Biblical literalists are less likely to believe a COVID-19 vaccine untrustworthy than the other two political conspiracy theories because that group in the past had tended to have an anti-scientific worldview.
The Baylor survey is structured to tease out respondents' beliefs beyond labels and stock phrases, he said. In addition to a question about how respondents view the Bible, ranging from belief it is a book of legends to belief it is literally true, there are questions on frequency of church attendance, personal prayer, religious change, spirituality and religiosity.
Answers to those questions give researchers a better sense of how deeply some beliefs are held and, importantly, acted upon.
"Biblical literalists often don't read the Bible," Froese said.
The survey's 2021 findings show a growing overlap in Americans' political and religious views.
"Increasingly, hyperpartisanship is taking on a religiouslike fervor," Froese said. "The relationship between politics and religion is getting closer. It's harder for us to distinguish between the two."
That may be a consequence of how people get their information.
"Belief is a network phenomenon. You tend to defer to the people around you," he said. "That's your go-to for belief, to your information bubble. In the modern age, that now continues to the internet."
The mechanisms of social media also serve to reinforce beliefs. Anyone who goes to YouTube to see a video on a particular subject or theme likely will find YouTube recommending other similar videos. Viewing those additional videos will find that opinion or belief reinforced, often without the viewer realizing it.
"You have created your own information bubble," he said. "There's a similar correlation of partisanship and faith. You look to who's in your network and what they are telling you. Sometimes (an internet) virus takes over that bubble."
There is also some concern that survey participants are answering as they feel someone in their identity group would or should answer, rather than as themselves as individuals. Many of the survey questions, and national polls in general, have what Froese calls "identity words" like liberal and conservative that shape respondents' replies.
Knowing that Trump supporters and Biblical literalists are more likely not to participate in a national poll, survey designers and Gallup made extra efforts to make sure those groups are represented in the completed surveys.
In the aftermath of the 2020 national elections, where turnout and results sometimes differed markedly from pollsters' predictions, some analysts speculated that respondents distrustful of polls might have deliberately lied to skew results.
It is a trend unsettling researchers and others who rely on polls and surveys for data.
"It's a huge problem in this area of research today," Froese said. "There's a growing mistrust of institutions."