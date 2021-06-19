Baylor survey finds line blurring between politics, religion

That may be a consequence of how people get their information.

"Belief is a network phenomenon. You tend to defer to the people around you," he said. "That's your go-to for belief, to your information bubble. In the modern age, that now continues to the internet."

The mechanisms of social media also serve to reinforce beliefs. Anyone who goes to YouTube to see a video on a particular subject or theme likely will find YouTube recommending other similar videos. Viewing those additional videos will find that opinion or belief reinforced, often without the viewer realizing it.

"You have created your own information bubble," he said. "There's a similar correlation of partisanship and faith. You look to who's in your network and what they are telling you. Sometimes (an internet) virus takes over that bubble."

There is also some concern that survey participants are answering as they feel someone in their identity group would or should answer, rather than as themselves as individuals. Many of the survey questions, and national polls in general, have what Froese calls "identity words" like liberal and conservative that shape respondents' replies.