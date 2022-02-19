Baylor Symphony Orchestra conductor Stephen Heyde to retire

"In Miguel, we had a professional of the highest order who is dedicated to the training of the next generation of conductors," Mortenson said. "He's also a great human being with a faith commitment."

It also did not hurt that Harth-Bedoya's daughter, Elena, is a Baylor music education student in her sophomore year, with two more children in high school in Fort Worth.

While discussions with Baylor were underway, Harth-Bedoya and his wife, Maritza Cáceres, came to Baylor for a School of Music Collage concert in which Elena was singing. The concert, which featured groups and individuals from across the music school, gave Harth-Bedoya a sampling of Baylor student musicians and he liked what he heard, he said.

He will close his responsibilities with the University of Nebraska this spring and begin at Baylor in the fall, with plans to expand the school's conducting offerings and training for undergraduates.

"I'm really delighted he's coming to Baylor," Heyde said. "The students are going to love him and he will challenge them and expect good things from them."