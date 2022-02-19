Baylor Symphony Orchestra conductor Stephen Heyde to retire

Music professor and orchestra conductor Stephen Heyde will close out his 38 years as leader of Baylor University's orchestral program this spring, announcing his retirement at the end of the spring semester in May.
Heyde, 72, said his decision is largely a matter of timing. With age came diminished energy and eyesight.
"I always felt I owed the orchestra and my students my very best. Things aren't quite the same as they were," he said. "I never wanted to stay past my prime. … This is the time and it's the right thing to do."
While goodbyes and well-wishes likely will mark Heyde's next three months, Baylor officials also are ready to welcome his successor, Miguel Harth-Bedoya, who led the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra from 2000 to 2020.
Landing Harth-Bedoya for Baylor proved a coup that delighted Heyde as much as School of Music Dean Gary Mortenson, who found administrative support from Provost Nancy Brickhouse and President Linda Livingstone to secure the conductor as an opportunity hire, where circumstances allow a fast-track hiring of a qualified candidate.
"I've been a big fan of Miguel and have admired his conducting and his teaching of conducting. … He has lots of integrity, but with a real heart for teaching," Heyde said. "He's uniquely qualified to take the program over and lead it to ascendency."
The 54-year-old Harth-Bedoya, on a phone call after finishing a concert in Poland, said he is looking forward to joining the Baylor faculty in August.
"I am truly honored and humbled. It's an amazing job Stephen has done for decades," he said. "Those are big shoes to fill, but I feel it was providentially presented to me."
Heyde also has led the Waco Symphony Orchestra for 35 years as its music director. His retirement from Baylor will not affect that position, but he said he has asked Waco Orchestra officials to form a search committee to look for his successor.
Waco Symphony Association Executive Director Carolyn Bess said conversations are underway.
“There are some ongoing discussions about Maestro Heyde’s retirement date, but nothing concrete has been decided at this time,” Bess said.
Heyde's wife, Susan Taylor, retired this summer after 44 years as director of the Waco Symphony Association, and Heyde said that decision was a factor.
"You have limited time and there's only a certain period of your life you can do some things," he said.
Heyde, 72, will close an illustrious career at Baylor which started in 1984 when he left West Virginia University to join the music school faculty as director of orchestral studies under then-Dean Robert Blocker.
Heyde took over the Baylor Symphony Orchestra that year and has led it since then. Heyde and former Baylor music Dean Emeritus Daniel Sternberg, in fact, have been the orchestra's only permanent conductors in its 76-year history.
Heyde, a violinist by training, also played in the Waco Symphony Orchestra for three years before becoming its music director after Sternberg's retirement in 1987.
Under Heyde's leadership, the Baylor orchestra program and student symphony grew in size and financial support, winning attention on both regional and national levels. The orchestra has won the American Prize in Orchestral Performance five times in the last six years. It has been invited to perform at the Texas Music Educators Conference eight times as well as national meetings of the American String Teachers Association and College Orchestra Directors Association, plus the Piccolo Spoleto Festival. The orchestra has toured internationally in Costa Rica and Belgium.
Mortenson, the music school dean, said the orchestra's reputation and sound played a part in his coming to Baylor from Kansas State University seven years ago.
"The Baylor Symphony Orchestra is, quite simply, one of the finest collegiate symphonies in the country," Mortenson said. "Stephen Heyde is a legend here and rightfully so."
Heyde, Mary Franks Thompson Professor of Orchestral Studies and conductor-in-residence, was quick to say the program's growth also resulted from faculty members with a shared vision, sustained student recruitment, increased financial support for scholarship and support from donors and alumni.
Shortly after Heyde met with Mortenson earlier in the year to talk about retirement, Mortenson started thinking of possible replacements. Harth-Bedoya came to mind, partly because Mortenson's wife, Kristin, a professional violinist, had substituted in the Fort Worth orchestra for some four years.
Not only did the former Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra conductor have a sterling reputation as an orchestral conductor with international experience and reputation, but had lived in Texas for many years and counted Heyde and other Baylor musicians among his professional contacts.
Harth-Bedoya also had an interest in teaching and training new orchestral conductors, joining the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2020 to start an undergraduate program in orchestral conducting. The Fort Worth resident holds degrees from the Curtis Institute of Music and The Juilliard School and has experience as music director for the Norwegian Radio Orchestra, the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra in New Zealand and the Eugene Symphony in Eugene, Oregon.
"In Miguel, we had a professional of the highest order who is dedicated to the training of the next generation of conductors," Mortenson said. "He's also a great human being with a faith commitment."
It also did not hurt that Harth-Bedoya's daughter, Elena, is a Baylor music education student in her sophomore year, with two more children in high school in Fort Worth.
While discussions with Baylor were underway, Harth-Bedoya and his wife, Maritza Cáceres, came to Baylor for a School of Music Collage concert in which Elena was singing. The concert, which featured groups and individuals from across the music school, gave Harth-Bedoya a sampling of Baylor student musicians and he liked what he heard, he said.
He will close his responsibilities with the University of Nebraska this spring and begin at Baylor in the fall, with plans to expand the school's conducting offerings and training for undergraduates.
"I'm really delighted he's coming to Baylor," Heyde said. "The students are going to love him and he will challenge them and expect good things from them."
Heyde will lead the Baylor Symphony Orchestra's spring concerts this year with works by Richard Wagner, Ravel and Brahms on the March 22 concert program. A May 6 finale will feature former Baylor music Dean Robert Blocker on piano and an original symphony written by Baylor composition professor Scott McAllister for the School of Music's 100th anniversary and one dedicated to Heyde and the Baylor Symphony Orchestra.