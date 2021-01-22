Baylor: Testing lab started for COVID-19 could have far-reaching benefits

In the future, the lab also has the potential to do a wide range of testing such as rapid flu tests, genetic fingerprinting, paternity testing, food safety testing and livestock testing, My Labs Direct CEO Justin Simons said.

“I think there’s infinite opportunity here," Simons said. “With the capacity we have, above and beyond the ability to test everyone on campus with this platform, we can utilize that excess capacity in support of local business in McLennan County and surrounding areas.”

Simons' company already has a Dallas laboratory, but the Waco location puts it within a short drive of other major Texas cities, he said.

Some of the potential is still emerging, Simons said. For example, the company is working with Baylor scientists on research that monitors blood proteins to identify brain disease, head trauma and post-traumatic stress. The ability to track those indicators would benefit sports teams and military and veterans programs, he said.

Project officials also aspire to offer "next-generation sequencing" that can analyze the entire genome of an organism in a day's time, providing a wealth of data about a pathogen, a person or a population.