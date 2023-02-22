Baylor University and the Baptist General Convention of Texas announced this week their relationship will remain unchanged after a review that comes around once a decade.

The most recent review of the agreement between the university and the convention, known as Texas Baptists, arrived at a time of concerns and rumors of friction between the two organizations over an LGBTQ student group Baylor formed last year.

David Hardage, who stepped down as the convention’s executive director late last year, announced in August that discussions over their 2011 agreement would start, after a delay caused by the pandemic. Publications including the Baptist Standard, Baptist News Global and the Baylor Lariat student newspaper drew connections between the review and the newly formed LGBTQ student group, Prism.

In a statement posted to the Texas Baptists website in May, shortly after Prism was chartered, Hardage wrote that the convention had heard from members concerned about the new Baylor group.

“There has been some confusion regarding the group’s chartering, and we are seeking clarification to determine the best course of action moving forward,” Hardage wrote. “The BGCT’s position on Human Sexuality and Biblical marriage has not and will not change.”

The convention provides about $1.3 million to Baylor in scholarships, student ministry activities and financial aid for convention-affiliated pastors, ministers and their families, and will continue to do so, according to a joint statement the convention and university released Tuesday announcing the agreement defining their relationship would remain unchanged.

“This relationship enables the BGCT to offer a positive, Christ-centered influence on the issues confronting Baylor’s campus, will strengthen the presence of Baptist Student Ministry on Baylor’s campus, and will ensure our continued partnership with the George W. Truett Theological Seminary,” convention Associate Executive Director Craig Christina said in the statement.

Prism, which Baylor announced in April 2022, came after university administrators for years rebuffed efforts by unofficial LGBT groups on campus seeking an official charter.

Over the decades, Baylor’s student life department rejected other LGBTQ groups’ charter applications on the logic the groups were too political in nature and in violation of university policies against advocacy groups in conflict with the university’s Statement on Human Sexuality.

“Christian churches across the ages and around the world have affirmed purity in singleness and fidelity in marriage between a man and a woman as the biblical norm,” the current statement says. “Temptations to deviate from this norm include both heterosexual sex outside of marriage and homosexual behavior. It is thus expected that Baylor students will not participate in advocacy groups which promote understandings of sexuality that are contrary to biblical teaching.”

A page on the Baylor website, under the diversity heading titled Human Sexuality at Baylor University, states Baylor is “committed to providing a caring, loving and supportive community for students in all aspects of their lives, including the development of their sexuality.”

GC2 considered

Doug Weaver, interim chair of Baylor’s department of religion, said members of the Baptist General Convention of Texas about eight months ago were considering adopting a statement of faith called GC2, a name referring to the Great Commission and Great Commandment.

The GC2 includes affirmations of the Trinity, virgin birth, local church autonomy, biblical inerrancy, “the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death,” that “gender is a gift from God at birth” and that “one man and one woman in a covenant relationship with the Lord and one another” is the definition of biblical marriage.

Weaver said it was not clear if institutions connected with the convention would be subject to the CG2 tenets, or if Prism would be considered a violation, adding to speculation about the relationship between the convention and university.

“There was some discussion as to whether that document would be used for scholarship recipients, whether they would have to sign it,” Weaver said. “It has not been decided, yes or no.”

He said the convention still has not adopted GC2.

“They backed off that,” Weaver said.

History

The Baptist General Convention of Texas has had a formal relationship with Baylor since the university was founded in 1845, and the convention still nominates a quarter of Baylor’s board of regents. The relationship has been defined by a “special agreement” for more than 30 years, and the agreement they recently agreed to continue without changes has been in its current form since 2011, according to their joint announcement this week.

Not so long ago, the Baptist General Convention of Texas was considered one of the few moderate Baptist holdouts in the South as fundamentalist factions took control over most Baptist conventions, Weaver said.

“I don’t think any observer, any historian is going to dispute that they’ve moved to the right politically,” Weaver said in an interview in August, after the convention announced the review of its agreement with Baylor.

Weaver said as the Southern Baptist Convention moved theologically and politically to the right it was churches in Virginia and Texas that resisted through the 1990s. That did not stop Herb Reynolds, Baylor’s president from 1981 to 1995, from worrying.

“He didn’t want the school to be under the thumb of a fundamentalist movement that was taking over the Southern Baptist Convention, taking over a lot of state Baptist conventions,” Weaver said.

Weaver said the shift was part of the larger development of the religious right as a force in American politics. For him the conflict truly began in 1979, the same year Jerry Falwell helped found the Moral Majority political organization.

“It’s called a conservative resurgence by those who liked it. It was called a fundamentalist takeover by those who opposed it,” he said.

Core fundamentalist beliefs included inerrancy, the belief that the Bible is without error. Weaver said the word became the “battle cry” that anyone hoping to be appointed to a Southern Baptist Convention agency had to echo and became a sort of litmus test to filter out moderates.

“The moderate group said inerrancy wasn’t the only way to understand the Bible, and that the real issue was power,” Weaver said.