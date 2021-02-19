Baylor to release report next month on historical ties to slavery, current pieces on campus

The Baylor University Board of Regents formally accepted a report Friday on the university’s historical ties to slavery and that history’s representation on campus, but the report will not be released for another month.
The board’s resolution accepting the report, which it commissioned in July and received in December from a group of 26 regents, faculty members, students and others with ties to the university, also calls for the university’s administration to create an action plan based on the recommendations in the report. The resolution does not describe the recommendations, but regents discussed it during their meeting Friday, board Chair Mark Rountree said during a press conference after the meeting.
“We began to discuss in detail the commission report, the recommendations that are contained in it, and, as importantly, talk about, develop and ultimately approve a plan and our path forward,” Roundtree said.
The board established the Commission on Historic Campus Representations in July, and the group submitted their findings in December. The full report will be released later next month, after three more forums in an ongoing series on race and history. The forums are scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 2, March 9 and March 16 on Zoom.
The board had tasked commission members with researching the school’s history, including multiple founders who either owned slaves or benefitted from the slave trade. The group also was asked to propose a plan for documenting and presenting that history and asked to “Evaluate all statues, monuments, buildings and other aspects of campus within this complete historical context and in reference to the original intentions behind their physical location, placement and naming and provide observations for consideration.”
Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the board will have to approve anything that concerns new monuments and the names of buildings.
“So we’re going to consider specific action plans and specific recommendations to the board that they could consider,” Livingstone said. “That gives us the ability to move forward very specifically on specific elements.”
Rountree said changes will happen “methodically” and “over a period of time,” most likely continuing long past the current semester.
The forums preceding the report’s release will include panelists from other universities in Texas and other experts to discuss slavery in the United States, slavery in Texas and among Texas Baptists, the historical findings of the commission and the framework for its recommendations.
Students held a sit-in at Baylor’s Moody Memorial Library earlier this month in response to a Jan. 27 incident in which a campus security guard called campus police on a group of Black students.
Before the recent icy weather, a group of students had been protesting routinely at the statue of Robert Emmett Bledsoe Baylor, the university’s cofounder, namesake and one of many figures tied to the university’s history who owned slaves. The students intended to continue the protests through February.