Baylor to release report next month on historical ties to slavery, current pieces on campus

The Baylor University Board of Regents formally accepted a report Friday on the university’s historical ties to slavery and that history’s representation on campus, but the report will not be released for another month.

The board’s resolution accepting the report, which it commissioned in July and received in December from a group of 26 regents, faculty members, students and others with ties to the university, also calls for the university’s administration to create an action plan based on the recommendations in the report. The resolution does not describe the recommendations, but regents discussed it during their meeting Friday, board Chair Mark Rountree said during a press conference after the meeting.

“We began to discuss in detail the commission report, the recommendations that are contained in it, and, as importantly, talk about, develop and ultimately approve a plan and our path forward,” Roundtree said.

The board established the Commission on Historic Campus Representations in July, and the group submitted their findings in December. The full report will be released later next month, after three more forums in an ongoing series on race and history. The forums are scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 2, March 9 and March 16 on Zoom.