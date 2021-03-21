Baylor to release report Tuesday on representations of racist roots

The thorny question of what to do with the threads of slavery and the Confederacy in Baylor University's roots will take a public turn with the release of a commission report and recommendations on Tuesday.
The report of the 26-member Commission on Historic Campus Representations, formed by the Baylor Board of Regents in July, will become public Tuesday afternoon after its submission to the board in December and acceptance by regents at their Feb. 19 meeting. That report is expected to include the commission's recommendations on campus statuary, building names and plaques.
The commission's three chairs — Walter Abercrombie, associate athletics director for the Baylor "B" Association and former NFL running back; Gary Mortenson, dean of School of Music; and Alicia Monroe, a regent and provost and senior vice president of the Baylor College of Medicine — did not drop details of the report's findings as they talked about their work during a March 16 Zoom conversation moderated by Baylor President Linda Livingstone.
They did agree, however, that commission members looked for ways to address Baylor's early history beyond removal of any reminders.
"We came to a consensus there was more fertile ground in terms of opportunity when we add … than by subtracting," Abercrombie said. "We see a better Baylor. We can be better and we're going to make the gallant effort to do that."
That online conversation, which also featured Baylor regent Chair Mark Rountree, was the third in a series discussing slavery in Texas and Baptist life as context for the university's early years.
Regents created the representation commission last summer in the aftermath of national protests and rallies for racial equity sparked by the death of George Floyd. Some of those protests led to toppling or relocation of statues honoring Confederate leaders or American slaveholders. Students in recent months calling for stronger measures to address current racial issues on campus also have called for the removal of a statue of the university's namesake, Robert Emmett Bledsoe Baylor. About 50 students attended a protest at the statue Feb. 1, the anniversary of the university's 1845 founding.
In a June 26 resolution on racial healing and justice, the Baylor board called for expanded training of Baylor students, faculty and staff in racial diversity and inclusion. That resolution acknowledges the ties to slavery by three men most commonly credited with Baylor's founding in Independence: Judge Baylor and Baptist missionaries the Rev. William Tryon and the Rev. James Huckins.
In the March 16 Zoom conversation, the commission chairs said dealing with the historical reality that many of Baylor's early leaders and supporters owned enslaved people and that the school's students and faculty almost unanimously supported the pro-slavery Confederacy during the Civil War took time and some emotional struggle.
"It was difficult and emotional and hard to work through," Mortenson said.
The racial prejudice of that time did not stop with war's end, but continued to the present, he said.
Monroe said her family was only several generations removed from ancestors who had been enslaved, and imagining their experience "to be treated as property and not as a child of God" pains her. Realizing Christian churches and groups still tend to cluster along racial and ethnic lines, however, provides an insight into a way Baylor could lead going forward "to be a place where we as believers could be salt and light," she said.
Commission members looked at how other universities, including Furman University, Georgetown University and the University of Virginia, had handled the question of an institutional heritage entwined with slavery. Baylor's Christian mission offers an opportunity to do more than erase the past, Monroe said.
The five students on the commission also added a crucial dimension, the chairs said.
"Their stamp is everywhere. It's on every page of the document," Mortenson said.
Senior Lexy Bogney, one of the commission's students and president of the Baylor NAACP, said her apprehension at the beginning of the commission's work was that to some Baylor supporters it was all about the fate of the Judge Baylor statue that sits at the end of Founders Mall.
That statue, created by notable Texas sculptor Pompeo Coppini and unveiled in 1939, has anchored photos of graduates, student groups and alumni for generations and shouldered the occasional mocking indignities by irreverent students.
As calls for racial equity in recent years led to removal of statues of Confederate leaders or slaveowners from public spaces, some wondered what that might mean for the statue of Baylor, who not only was a jurist, early Texas Baptist leader, preacher and the university's namesake, but a slaveholder and a Confederate.
Bogney found, however, honest discussion and listening in the commission's deliberation.
"I realized Baylor is putting in a real effort to address the issue. I really did enjoy it. I felt comfortable to share and voice my opinion," she said.
She said the slavery roots of Baylor's founding did not surprise her.
"As an African American, you understand a lot of things in this country were not made for us," she said.
But Bogney said she became more hopeful about the university's direction forward. Talk of Baylor Line Camp, a week where incoming freshmen are introduced to Baylor traditions, may lead to broadening that experience for more students. University history and traditions also may be examined to see how they speak to a school where roughly 40% of its students are Hispanic, Asian or Black.
"In an additive sense, I think we're creating a new discussion," she said.