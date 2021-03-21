Baylor to release report Tuesday on representations of racist roots

The thorny question of what to do with the threads of slavery and the Confederacy in Baylor University's roots will take a public turn with the release of a commission report and recommendations on Tuesday.

The report of the 26-member Commission on Historic Campus Representations, formed by the Baylor Board of Regents in July, will become public Tuesday afternoon after its submission to the board in December and acceptance by regents at their Feb. 19 meeting. That report is expected to include the commission's recommendations on campus statuary, building names and plaques.

The commission's three chairs — Walter Abercrombie, associate athletics director for the Baylor "B" Association and former NFL running back; Gary Mortenson, dean of School of Music; and Alicia Monroe, a regent and provost and senior vice president of the Baylor College of Medicine — did not drop details of the report's findings as they talked about their work during a March 16 Zoom conversation moderated by Baylor President Linda Livingstone.

They did agree, however, that commission members looked for ways to address Baylor's early history beyond removal of any reminders.