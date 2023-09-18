Baylor University settled a lawsuit Monday filed by 15 survivors of sexual assault who alleged Baylor “permitted a campus condition rife with sexual assault,” in part by disregarding reports of sexual violence on campus for years.

The federal lawsuit was originally filed with three plaintiffs in 2016, in the wake of revelations that led to a major shakeup including the ouster of Baylor’s president and head football coach. The suit also alleged the university’s disregard of reported sexual assault violated federal Title IX protections against sex-based discrimination. The lawsuit was initially filed in Waco’s U.S. District Court in June 2016 and was overseen by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman. The women, called Jane Doe 1 through 15 in the filings, were represented by Waco attorney Jim Dunnam and Austin attorney Chad Dunn.

Dunnam said he could not speak on the terms of the settlement, but said the lawsuit took seven years to reach a conclusion in part because Baylor was often resistant to provide information to investigators in the case. He said his clients wanted to not only get justice for themselves, but set a national precedent for other universities on how to handle sexual assaults, a goal he said was achieved “beyond anything we could have hoped.”

“What is important to our clients is the national impact they had in affording protections to other young women that hopefully, this won’t happen to them,” Dunnam said. “There have been dozens of rulings in this case that have provided findings in Title IX and what you are required to do, and those are now being taught in curriculum for faculty, administrators and general counsel.

“The rulings of Judge Pitman have literally impacted national policy throughout the United States and as a result, thousands of young women will hopefully not be subjected to sexual assault, and if that occurs, the university will better support them.”

Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman issued a statement saying the university hopes the agreement allows survivors to move forward.

“We are deeply sorry for anyone connected with the Baylor community who has been harmed by sexual violence,” she said. “While we can never erase the reprehensible acts of the past, we pray that this agreement will allow these 15 survivors to move forward in a supportive manner.”

The recently settled lawsuit arrived at a time of intense scrutiny on Baylor after women publicly acknowledged how the school had mishandled their sexual assault claims. Baylor commissioned an investigation in 2015 by the law firm Pepper Hamilton and in May 2016 acknowledged a campuswide “fundamental failure“ in the university’s implementation of federal protections and its handling of sexual assault reports.

Baylor reported findings from Pepper Hamilton revealing Baylor failed to effectively implement Title IX through slow and uncoordinated efforts. The investigation also revealed few reported sexual assaults resulted in a finding of responsibility or significant sanction, administrators engaged in victim-blaming and overall many administrators held the belief that sexual violence did not happen at Baylor. Baylor released a summary of the law firm’s findings and a list of recommended changes, refusing to release details of what Pepper Hamilton reviewed and what it reported to officials.

Materials developed by Pepper Hamilton while working for Baylor were among the documents Baylor sought to withhold even from plaintiffs and their attorneys during the course of the recently settled lawsuit. Pittman sanctioned Pepper Hamilton in 2019 for disregarding court orders to turn over related documents, and in 2021 ordered Baylor to turn over its documents from Pepper Hamilton related to the plaintiff’s cases. Dunnam said Monday that all of the Pepper Hamilton documents eventually were provided.

Several cases reviewed by Pepper Hamilton involved players from the football team, with the firm finding football staff and athletics leadership often failed to report sexual assaults by players to university leadership. The scandal led to the firing of head football coach Art Briles and two other coaches in the football program, as well as the resignations of university President Ken Starr and Athletics Director Ian McCaw.

However, Dunnam said it was a “big fallacy” that the assaults were contained to the football team, saying Baylor “misled” the public through a media strategy designed to make it look as if firing Briles solved the problem.

“I don’t condone Art Briles’ decisions, but he was just a small part of systemic university failures across the board,” Dunnam said. “Over 85% of the assaults on the campus were not football related.”

Dunnam said the national attention the scandal received hopefully means other schools learned from Baylor’s failures and have developed better ways to respond to reported assaults.