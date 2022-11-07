Baylor University endowment reaches $2 billion landmark

A combination of savvy investing and donor support expanded Baylor University’s endowment from $1.8 billion to $2 billion in the fiscal year ending in May.

The endowment, a permanent investment fund that which supports scholarships, professorships and academic programs, has long been seen as the key to Baylor’s ambitions, but progress toward the $2 billion goal set in 2012 has been slow until recently.

Since 2016, the fund has grown more than 74%, bolstered in recent years by giving of about $40 million a year, Chief Investment Officer Dave Morehead said. He said most of the growth over the last two years has come from return on investments.

“Industrywide, endowments have been heavily invested in technology growth stocks, which have declined meaningfully year to date,” he said. “This has relatively been a smaller investment category for Baylor, particularly on the private equity side, which buoyed this year’s results versus peers.”

The finalized financial numbers for the past fiscal year were presented at last week’s Baylor regents meeting.

The new endowment total puts Baylor on par with Southern Methodist University’s $2.1 billion endowment and Texas Christian University’s $2.4 billion endowment, though its per-student enrollment lags those schools. SMU had 6,905 undergraduates in 2021, while TCU had 10,222 and Baylor had 15,191.

The endowment comprises between 4,500 to 5,000 accounts and can only be spent as stipulated by the donors. The funds are invested to generate long-term revenue.

During an hourlong “Baylor 101” segment, Brett Dalton, Baylor’s Chief Business Officer, said endowments function as a source of investment money that helps pay for the university’s needs and projects, and does not work like a bank account.

“That money comes from private discretionary giving,” he said.

Monthly, Morehead’s office disburses money for everything the endowment accounts were initially created to cover, whether it’s a student’s scholarship or maintenance for gardens behind Pat Neff Hall.

Donations come from individuals, families, corporations, foundations or other sources sometimes on an annual basis or as part of a posthumous donation. Others donate land or mineral rights. Donations for scholarships, professorships or other endowment-funded causes are invested in the endowment.

“When it comes to us, it’s in a giant pool,” Morehead said during the hourlong segment. “Two billion dollars across the globe, across categories, whether it’s stocks or bonds, sometimes … hedge funds or private equity firms.”

Those are the investment categories he oversees with Senior Investment Analyst Maggie Woodhill.

The other half of the endowment goes to long term investment in private entities and private businesses, which are overseen by Managing Director Renee Hanna and Investment Officer Jin Dingmore.

Hanna said on the private side Baylor has focused mostly on technology companies that serve other companies, health care companies, businesses focusing on food, beverage and beauty trends and real estate.

“Companies in this category tend to be smaller, tend to be less efficient than their public counterparts,” she said. “As a result, we can access these opportunities typically for a lower valuation.”

Dalton said about 8% of the annual budget comes from the endowment. Annual donations not intended for the endowment make up an additional 5% to 6% of the budget. Just under half of the university’s endowment earnings fund scholarships. Endowment earnings are used maintain facilities, but not directly construct them.

Morehead said Baylor University’s endowment was in the top 35 largest for four-year higher education institutions in the country in 2020. It increased by about 36% before the fiscal year ended, followed by an increase of about 10% in 2021, putting Baylor in the top 25.

“We’d like to be No. 1 on that list, but of course we’d like to do it without undue risk, because people count on it and we’re very cognizant of that,” he said.

Baylor Vice President for University Advancement Dave Rosselli said the university’s Give Light fundraising campaign, which he heads, especially inspired donors to create student scholarships. Since Give Light started, the university added 729 scholarships worth at least $25,000 or greater. Give Light contributed $500 million to the endowment overall.

“It directly benefits our students, gives them the opportunity to come to Baylor, in some cases,” he said.

The campaign also included endowed chair program. Dalton said about 30% of the endowment supports endowed chairs and professorships, which includes expenses such as support staff, labs and supplies.

“Ultimately, the Baylor community is making these kinds of contributions that then grows the aggregate and lets Dave and Renee go out there and invest,” Rosselli said. “It’s been a transformation program.”