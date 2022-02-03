Baylor University hits $1.1 billion fundraising milestone

“It certainly has a very significant impact on our students as we shape our classes and want to ensure students can afford to come to Baylor,” Livingstone said.

Livingstone said Baylor wants to boost graduate-level enrollment, but lower undergraduate enrollment to roughly 14,500 over the next three to four years. Current enrollment is just over 15,000, a university record that left the university housing some students in hotel rooms near campus after dorms overflowed.

“Our freshman class next year will be quite a bit smaller than the last two have been,” Livingstone said.

She said the number of employees has not shifted dramatically, especially with COVID-19 disruptions, but the university plans to fill 14 new endowed faculty positions over the next three to five years. Now that the campaign has been extended, Rosselli said the university plans to secure another 10 to 12 endowed chairs.

In addition to endowment growth that supports faculty salaries and student scholarships, the campaign also supported a number of capital projects. The two highest profile projects likely are the $60 million Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center, which will stand at 80 feet tall and offer 120,000 square feet of space near Interstate 35, and the $185 million Paul and Alejandra Foster Basketball Pavilion that will be along the Brazos River on the downtown Waco side of I-35. The basketball facility will anchor a several-block riverfront development that will include a hotel, retail and residential buildings.

