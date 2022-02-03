Baylor University hits $1.1 billion fundraising milestone

Baylor University announced Thursday it has surpassed the $1.1 billion fundraising goal set for its Give Light campaign in 2018.
Streamers and confetti rained down in the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta as Baylor officials marked the milestone in a city with a high alumni presence. The campaign and the Illuminate strategic plan it is supporting also met a major goal in December when the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education included Baylor in its tier 1 research category, based on research spending.
“The Baylor family, they've really stepped up in a very significant way to support the university and the direction that we're going,” Baylor President Linda Livingstone said in an interview Thursday. “We're deeply grateful to such a broad base of individuals.”
The campaign has funded 33 endowed faculty positions and 656 endowed scholarship funds. Baylor Vice President for Advancement David Rosselli said 80,000 individuals have donated so far to the campaign, which included a lead gift from alumni Mark and Paul Hurd in 2018, and a $100 million gift from Paul and Alejandra Foster in 2019. Other funds came from projects alumni created, like the Hord Scholarship Challenge, which raised $30 million in scholarship money. Rosselli said the campaign hit its target six months early and has been extended to keep rolling into 2024.
“There are a multitude of things that we intend to continue to work towards over these next 30 months,” Rosselli said.
The campaign has added $474 million directly into the university’s endowment, and the university hopes to extend that to $500 million by the time it wraps up, Rosselli said. The endowment stands at about $2 billion, or $133,000 per student, up from almost $94,000 per student a year ago.
He said Give Light was a broader, more comprehensive donation campaign than others in the university’s past.
“There really has been an attractive element for the Baylor family to contribute to an area they feel passionate about, and that has led to more donors and more dollars,” Rosselli said.
Livingstone said Illuminate, the university’s strategic plan, was an important motivating force for donors.
“Donors can see the impact their giving is having on the strategic direction of the university,” Livingstone said.
Livingstone said growing the endowment further is a “high priority,” to keep tuition from rising. She said despite the endowment’s growth, its size relative to the student population is still small compared to private universities with similar enrollment.
“It certainly has a very significant impact on our students as we shape our classes and want to ensure students can afford to come to Baylor,” Livingstone said.
Livingstone said Baylor wants to boost graduate-level enrollment, but lower undergraduate enrollment to roughly 14,500 over the next three to four years. Current enrollment is just over 15,000, a university record that left the university housing some students in hotel rooms near campus after dorms overflowed.
“Our freshman class next year will be quite a bit smaller than the last two have been,” Livingstone said.
She said the number of employees has not shifted dramatically, especially with COVID-19 disruptions, but the university plans to fill 14 new endowed faculty positions over the next three to five years. Now that the campaign has been extended, Rosselli said the university plans to secure another 10 to 12 endowed chairs.
In addition to endowment growth that supports faculty salaries and student scholarships, the campaign also supported a number of capital projects. The two highest profile projects likely are the $60 million Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center, which will stand at 80 feet tall and offer 120,000 square feet of space near Interstate 35, and the $185 million Paul and Alejandra Foster Basketball Pavilion that will be along the Brazos River on the downtown Waco side of I-35. The basketball facility will anchor a several-block riverfront development that will include a hotel, retail and residential buildings.