The old joke about not being able to get there from here has lost its punchline as far as McLane Stadium is concerned. The Baylor Bears will host the Texas State Bobcats there at 6 p.m. Saturday, and all systems are go from a travel standpoint. Hydration is more of a concern than transportation.

Waco Transit will offer free shuttle service to the stadium from three hours before kickoff until one hour afterward. Fans wanting a lift can catch a ride at Heritage Square, near Waco City Hall. Appearing in the rearview mirror is the $341 million widening of Interstate 35 through Waco that had complicated access since 2019, so taking the interstate to near McLane Stadium’s front door will fly.

“TxDOT has no planned work,” Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Jake Smith said in an email. “The closures in place at University Parks Drive and I-35 are associated with the City of Waco/Baylor University’s project in front of the new arena.”

That would be Baylor’s new basketball arena, the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion, under construction along Lake Brazos near I-35, a project for which the city, developers and utility companies are installing infrastructure.

Motorists should avoid rubber-necking at that intersection, as barricades remain in place to slow and reroute traffic on University Parks Drive.

Upon arrival at McLane Stadium, “Baylor’s Game Day traditions will return, including Touchdown Alley, Tailgating and Sailgating on the Brazos and the electrifying Bear Walk,” Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said. “Touchdown Alley opens three hours prior to kickoff and Bear Walk returns to the South Plaza approximately two hours prior to kick.”

The Bear Walk features the football team entering the stadium.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 90 minutes before kickoff.

“We’re back to our 2019 traffic plan,” said Drew Pittman, Baylor’s associate athletics director for event management and facilities. “We’ve been super lucky. Webber (the contractor) and TxDOT have finished the job on I-35, and I’ve driven the route. It was great. There have been modifications at Fourth and Fifth streets, where roads were reconfigured, and I find they well suit travelers.”

Pittman said Baylor will install signs directing traffic to parking lots around McLane Stadium that accommodate 2,500 vehicles. He said smaller lots are scattered around campus, and he mentioned availability at the at the Umphrey Law Center and parking garages on Dutton Avenue and Speight Avenue.

“We’re urging fans to get there early. There will be a lot of festivities and a lot of tailgating to take part in,” Pittman said. “The Bear Walk takes place on the south side two hours before kickoff, so come out and support our student athletes. The heat? It’s been a bit cooler this week than it has been. I think they’re saying it will be in the 90s at kickoff instead of in the 100s.”

Fogleman said Baylor is taking precautions with the heat.

“Pre-game, fans can cool off at Touchdown Alley with our sponsors Kona Ice & HTeaO,” Fogleman said by email. “Fans are permitted to bring one clear, unopened plastic water bottle into McLane Stadium or an empty drink container (no metal) to refill for free on the concourse.”

Baylor will have “Water Monsters” located near sections 101, 121 and 127, Fogleman said, referring to a brand of water-filling stations. Fans also will find air conditioning at Bruiser’s Locker Room, located next to Gate C, and at the BU Sideline Shop near section 121 and the BU Goal Line Shop behind section 22. Portacool evaporative cooling fans will be located at sections 103, 116, 119, 129, 202, 215, and 228. Baylor Athletics and Baylor Student Life are also partnering to provide students with water vouchers to use at concessions stands throughout the stadium, Fogleman said.

“Students are very enthusiastic. We made student tickets available on Monday, and they pulled more than 9,000,” Pittman said. “We still have tickets available, but we’re thinking we’ll have close to if not a capacity crowd on Saturday. This is almost everyone’s first time back to the stadium in eight or nine months. Everyone is excited, but there are kinks to be worked out.”

McLane Stadium seats 45,000, Pittman said.

Saturday should serve as springboard into a season in which Baylor will host eight home games, the most ever, with Big 12-bound and defending Pac 12 Conference champion University of Utah visiting McLane Stadium next Saturday.