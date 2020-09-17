Baylor, Waco preparing to host unusual football season opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets to Saturday’s game still say Baylor University will play Louisiana Tech University, but make no mistake, that tilt is so last week. Tech could not find enough healthy players to field a team, so the game at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium pits the Baylor Bears against the University of Houston Cougars.

University officials say wear a mask or be square, and do not sit near enough to fellow partisans to think about high-fiving anyone after a big play of the green-and-gold variety. Celebrate with something cold and something hot at the concession stands, which will open during play at the more than 45,000-seat stadium filled to no more than 25% capacity because of pandemic-related restrictions.