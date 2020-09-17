Baylor, Waco preparing to host unusual football season opener

Tickets to Saturday’s game still say Baylor University will play Louisiana Tech University, but make no mistake, that tilt is so last week. Tech could not find enough healthy players to field a team, so the game at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium pits the Baylor Bears against the University of Houston Cougars.
University officials say wear a mask or be square, and do not sit near enough to fellow partisans to think about high-fiving anyone after a big play of the green-and-gold variety. Celebrate with something cold and something hot at the concession stands, which will open during play at the more than 45,000-seat stadium filled to no more than 25% capacity because of pandemic-related restrictions.
Baylor Athletics Director Mack Rhoades pulled a rabbit from a Baylor helmet in calling an audible to schedule Houston, which had its own game against the University of Memphis Tigers scratched when the Tigers also called in sick. The Bears get to work out the kinks before launching Big 12 play against the University of Kansas on Sept. 26.
Baylor’s facilities people also get a trial run at hosting a sporting event amid a deadly pandemic, their performance Saturday possibly setting the tone for how the school addresses the situation going forward.
The Baylor Golden Wave Band will not perform live at halftime, though a prerecorded performance will appear on the video board at halftime, spokesperson Jason Cook said. The traditional pregame run across the gridiron by members of the Baylor Line will take place, but participation will be limited to 500 members of the freshman class, Cook said.
Students participating in the run will wear a bracelet that will activate if they spend more time than they should within 6 feet of someone, Cook said. The bracelets also would make contact tracing an easier process, Cook said.
Joseph Duarte joins the Trib sports guys to muse on Aranda-Holgorsen, Baylor-Houston, the Big 12's disaster week and more.
Jovan Overshown, senior associate athletic director for external affairs, gave the Tribune-Herald a countdown to kickoff, so to speak, outlining Baylor’s approach to keeping spectators safe and entertained.
An estimated 11,500 people will be allowed to attend the game, including students. Seats have been spaced out in two-and-four-seat linear sets, with social distancing a priority, Overshown said in her explainer. Concession stands will be serving food and drinks, with precautions and face shields to protect employees and customers.
Baylor made 2,500 tickets available to students. Enjoying record enrollment this fall, with more than 19,000 attending, Baylor faced shutting out the community at large if the game became a student free-for-all.
“Season tickets were given first priority to purchase tickets to all games,” Overshown said of the season as a whole. “That priority period has ended, and limited tickets still remain for Houston, Kansas, and Kansas State. The general public may purchase these tickets at BaylorBears.com/tickets. … Season ticket status was eliminated for the 2020 season altogether. All tickets this season were sold as single-game tickets and season ticket holders had the first priority to purchase.”
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, a season ticket holder for years, said he thought it gracious that Baylor allowed all ticket holders to opt out this year without jeopardizing their place in the pecking order.
“On Saturday, I’ll be watching the game on TV,” Felton said.
All premium seating areas at McLane Stadium will be available for use, with capacity reflecting social distancing guidelines, Overshown said.
All seating at McLane Stadium is reserved seating, excluding the berm at the south end of the stadium nearest Lake Brazos.
Security remains a priority, and adjustments to procedure have been made.
“Walk-through security screenings will be modified for this year only,” Overshown said. “Fans may keep keys and cellphones in pockets or bags and hold their bag while going through security screening in order to minimize contact. When possible, fans are asked to avoid bringing a bag to McLane Stadium for both increased security and speed of entry.”
Baylor has banned tailgating on school property this season.
“RVs and sailgating are permitted, but fans may not participate in organized tailgating,” Overshown said.
That restriction does not apply to the privately owned property directly across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from McLane Stadium. There will be no George’s Party Zone providing food, refreshments and big-screen TV access before, during and after games, restaurateur Sammy Citrano said.
But Brazos Parking LLC co-owner Mack Hardin told the Tribune-Herald his acreage there will accommodate tailgating this season. He said the layout has been altered to comply with social distancing requirements.
Asked if fans should arrive earlier than usual, Overshown said, “No, due to limited pre-game activities and social distancing protocol.”
Overshown said she had no definitive information on whether Waco Transit’s trolley service between downtown and the stadium would be running on Saturday. Waco Transit may make an announcement Friday.
