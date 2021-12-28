Baylor weighs online-only start to semester

Baylor University officials said Tuesday that spring classes could again move online-only for the start of the semester, depending on the current rise in COVID-19 cases. But the university will not make any final decisions until next week.

In an update sent to students and faculty, Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the university’s health management team is tracking the omicron variant’s progress and coming up with possible scenarios for the spring semester, which starts Jan. 18. Livingstone emphasized that the online-only start is only under consideration and said the university will make a more concrete decision early next week.

“As we’ve seen with the airline, healthcare and service industries over the holidays, we understand that Omicron has the potential to cause widespread employee absences – even with mild symptoms – and severely impact an organization’s ongoing operations,” she wrote. “For Baylor, such operations would be the availability of faculty to teach classes, advisors to support student activities, dining and custodial staff to care for students and the campus, and staff to support a variety of daily University functions.”

