Baylor wins long-sought status as top-tier research university

Baylor University reached a long-sought goal Wednesday as it was named a top-tier research university by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
The ranking system recategorized Baylor from a Research 2 to Research 1 university, putting the institution in the same league with 137 others that conduct the highest level of research at the doctoral level.
Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the news came as a surprise for her and her leadership team during a morning meeting.
“We knew we would be really close to getting R1, but we really anticipated it would probably be in 2024,” Livingstone said. “We thought in three years when they did the evaluation again we would have actually met all of those metrics at the level we needed to.”
Baylor and the University of Texas at San Antonio were among the nine U.S. universities added to the top tier, the Carnegie system announced. The release of the classification Wednesday starts the public review period, and the classification will be announced as official by the end of January.
Other Tier 1 institutions in Texas include UT-Austin, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, University of Houston, University of North Texas and Rice University. Baylor and Rice are the only private universities in Texas that have won that honor.
Baylor formally announced plans to pursue R1 status in August 2019, when the institution was one of 131 R2 institutions. The university’s strategic plan, Illuminate and fundraising campaign Give Light were both designed to help Baylor reach the top tier by hiring more faculty, creating endowed chair positions and research positions and funding more research efforts.
“Through top-tier research, scholarship and external funding support, R1 universities — that now include Baylor University — bring their voice to bear in addressing our world’s most significant challenges,” Livingstone wrote in a letter to the university community. “And as a Christian research university, Baylor infuses the quest for solutions, at the highest levels, with the University’s distinct Christian voice and mission.”
Under Illuminate, research expenditures increased from $29.4 million in 2017 to $47 million in 2021 as of July, according to the Baylor Board of Regents. Since then, Baylor has announced a $43.4 million research grant for a five-year global survey of "human flourishing" among 240,000 people in 22 countries, aided by Harvard University and Gallup.
Livingstone said the designation is a “huge affirmation” of Baylor's work.
“We’ve always viewed this as one step in a process of continuing to grow the quality and impact of our educational experience and our research,” Livingstone said.
By comparison, UTSA over the last five years more than doubled research spending, from $68 million to $140 million this year.