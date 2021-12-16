Baylor wins long-sought status as top-tier research university

Baylor University reached a long-sought goal Wednesday as it was named a top-tier research university by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

The ranking system recategorized Baylor from a Research 2 to Research 1 university, putting the institution in the same league with 137 others that conduct the highest level of research at the doctoral level.

Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the news came as a surprise for her and her leadership team during a morning meeting.

“We knew we would be really close to getting R1, but we really anticipated it would probably be in 2024,” Livingstone said. “We thought in three years when they did the evaluation again we would have actually met all of those metrics at the level we needed to.”

Baylor and the University of Texas at San Antonio were among the nine U.S. universities added to the top tier, the Carnegie system announced. The release of the classification Wednesday starts the public review period, and the classification will be announced as official by the end of January.

