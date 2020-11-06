Baylor working to keep virus under control with end of fall classes in sight

Baylor University is working to keep COVID-19 cases under control for the final weeks of on-campus fall classes, while preparing for unknown budgetary factors that remain for the spring semester, President Linda Livingstone told regents during their meeting Friday.

“Our numbers continue to look good. Our positivity rate is low, but we can’t be complacent,” Livingstone said. “We know there’s a spike locally and around the country, so we have to continue to be diligent as we move through the last 3 weeks or so, leading up to Thanksgiving.”

Before the semester started, the university adjusted its schedule so students would not return to campus for classes after Thanksgiving. Cost-cutting measures implemented before the start of the semester, including elimination of some positions, have helped stabilize the university financially, but spending has been higher than anticipated on COVID-19 testing and on related technology and on-campus infrastructure, Livingstone said.

With no vaccine yet available and no way of anticipating what next semester will be like, she is preparing for impacts to revenue or additional costs, she said.