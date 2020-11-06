Baylor working to keep virus under control with end of fall classes in sight

Baylor University is working to keep COVID-19 cases under control for the final weeks of on-campus fall classes, while preparing for unknown budgetary factors that remain for the spring semester, President Linda Livingstone told regents during their meeting Friday.
“Our numbers continue to look good. Our positivity rate is low, but we can’t be complacent,” Livingstone said. “We know there’s a spike locally and around the country, so we have to continue to be diligent as we move through the last 3 weeks or so, leading up to Thanksgiving.”
Before the semester started, the university adjusted its schedule so students would not return to campus for classes after Thanksgiving. Cost-cutting measures implemented before the start of the semester, including elimination of some positions, have helped stabilize the university financially, but spending has been higher than anticipated on COVID-19 testing and on related technology and on-campus infrastructure, Livingstone said.
With no vaccine yet available and no way of anticipating what next semester will be like, she is preparing for impacts to revenue or additional costs, she said.
“We don’t really know what the spring semester is going to look like, but we do know that we’ve worked very hard in fall,” Livingstone said. “We’ve learned a lot, and we’re prepared to bring students back in late January.”
Tuition will increase by 2% for the 2021-22 academic year. The cost of living on campus, lab fees, other ancillary fees, summer school rates and Law School tuition will not increase. According to a Baylor press release, the tuition increase is the lowest for Baylor in at past 20 years. The university also combined tuition and the general student fee into a single tuition rate.
Fundraising has continued, with the university’s $1.1 billion Give Light campaign, tied to its Illuminate strategic plan, having brought in $905 million as of last month and led to the creation of 11 endowed chair positions.
LGBTQ student group
Livingstone said she received a Baylor Student Senate resolution asking the university to recognize the unofficial LGBTQ student group, Alpha Gamma Upsilon. The regents did not discuss it during the meeting, but committees are still discussing the situation and the university’s statement on human sexuality, she said.
“We continue to have discussions as a board about how we are creating a caring community, whether that’s our students of color, our LGBTQ students, our veterans, our students with disabilities and so on,” Livingstone said.
Anti-nepotism
The board also passed an anti-nepotism measure, which prevents immediate relatives from serving on the board at the same time. Board Chair Mark Rountree said the new measure simply formalizes an unofficial policy that has been in practice at least as long as he has been on the board.
New Ph.D. program
Regents also approved a Ph.D. in anthropology with a specialization in the anthropology of health. Livingstone said funding for the new program has not been affected by COVID-19, because the university has been hiring instructors and preparing to launch it for several semesters.
