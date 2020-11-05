Baylor's Heyde receives prestigious award

Stephen Heyde, the Mary Franks Thompson Professor of Orchestral Studies and Conductor-in-Residence in the School of Music at Baylor University, has received the nationally acclaimed 2020 Arlin G. Meyer Prize in Music Performance from the Lilly Fellows Program.

The 2020 prize was awarded to Heyde for the performance he led of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 in C Minor, “Resurrection” that was presented by the Baylor Symphony Orchestra Feb. 8, 2019, in Jones Hall on campus for the President’s Concert.

“I am so grateful for the support of Baylor University and the School of Music and for the opportunity to work at a Christian university where the full theological implications of a piece that is overtly spiritual like the Mahler can be fully and thoughtfully discussed and emphasized,” Heyde said.

“In institutions without that freedom, where one must ignore the Christian implications, the effectiveness of the piece is significantly impaired. This work is about life and death and most importantly, life after death. It is a deep and emotional reflection of the faith we profess.”