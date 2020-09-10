Behringer gift leads to naming of facility in Baylor's McLane Stadium

Baylor University has named the recruiting lounge at McLane Stadium after Woodway residents Todd and Susan Behringer after they made a recent donation, of undisclosed value, to support a new Baylor Basketball Pavilion, the proposed Football Operations Center and the Baylor Bear Foundation.

The Behringer Recruiting Lounge, with a field-level view of the stadium from the north end zone, provides a year-round space for prospective Baylor athletes and their families to meet with Baylor coaches and staff, according to a press release on the naming.

The Baylor Basketball Pavilion, a $105 million facility that will house the Baylor men’s and women’s basketball programs, and the Football Operations Center are capital projects high on the list of a $1.1 billion Baylor fundraising effort called the Give Light Campaign. The effort has raised $887.8 million to date since its Nov. 1, 2018, kickoff.

Efforts to reach Todd Behringer, a 1988 Baylor graduate, for his reaction to the facility naming were unsuccessful Thursday, but the Baylor press release quoted his support for the Baylor athletic program.