Baylor University professor Greg Garrett, the organizer behind the “Racism in the White Church” conference this week at Truett Seminary, said the theme to the conference’s second year lies in its subtitle: “Time to Wake Up.”

Not only is it a mild dig at critics who label efforts toward racial equity and justice as a “woke agenda,” it also signals the conference’s shift toward action with presentations more geared to how churches can work to attack racism and its effects.

Last year’s conference outlined and identified the problem of racism in the white American Christian church with national scholars including Kristin Du Mez, author of “Jesus and John Wayne”; Robert Jones, author of “The End of White Christian America”; and Catherine Meeks, author of “Passionate for Justice.”

Garrett said “Time to Wake Up,” which begins Thursday, will look at moving beyond recognition of a problem to action, with a lineup equally as impressive, including popular Bible teacher Beth Moore, best-selling author Jemar Tisby and New Testament scholar Esau McCaulley.

“This is a deeper dive in conversations and relationships, and will look at how do we live in relationship with the people most affected (by racism),” Garrett said.

The Baylor English professor and author is studying racial mythologies and how they underlie attitudes among white Christians, underwritten by a $488,000 Eula Mae & John Baugh Foundation grant that is also supporting the conferences at Truett Seminary.

The dialogue between Du Mez and Baylor history professor Beth Allison Barr at last year’s conference drew more than 300,000 views online and Garrett anticipates the presence of Moore and Tisby may boost attendance and national attention this year.

Moore, a best-selling author and popular Bible teacher well respected in Southern Baptist circles, will speak at 2:30 p.m. Friday on “The Bible and Race,” followed by a conversation with Truett Seminary Dean Todd Still at 4 p.m.

Moore, president of Living Proof Ministries, drew national attention in 2021 for publicly splitting with the Southern Baptist Convention over issues of sexual abuse in churches, female leadership and the convention’s support for Donald Trump. She comes to Baylor days before the release of her latest book, a personal memoir spanning her childhood to the present, “All My Knotted-Up Life.” She spoke at Truett Seminary last fall for its National Preaching Conference.

It is a return trip to Waco as well for Tisby, author of the national bestseller “The Color of Compromise.” Tisby will talk about “Racism, Repair and the Church” at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, followed by a conversation with Baylor historian Barr at 11 a.m.

McCaulley, Wheaton College associate professor of New Testament and author of “Reading While Black,” will speak on “Policing and the New Testament” at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by a conversation with Baylor associate Vice President Torie Johnson at 11 a.m.

Garrett and Sean Palmer, teaching pastor of Ecclesia Houston church, will lead the conference’s opening day programming. Palmer will speak on “The Violent Injustice of Arbitrary Loves” at 3 p.m. followed by Garrett and a workshop on racial mythologies at 4 p.m. The two will guide discussion after a 7 p.m. Thursday screening of the film “I Am Not Your Negro,” a 2016 documentary drawn from an unfinished manuscript by James Baldwin.

Film also is on the schedule Friday night when Stephanie Boddie, Baylor assistant professor of church and community ministries, and Jon Singletary, dean of Baylor’s Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, will screen “Unfinished Business,” her film based on oral histories of the Great Migration, and lead a post-film discussion.

Garrett said Baylor’s recent work in grappling with race and slavery in the university’s founding and Truett Seminary’s support of Black preaching and worship studies provide a fitting and timely context for the conference and its content.

“I believe intensely we have to talk about race. It’s at the heart of the problems we face,” he said.

Conference sessions are open to the public and free for Baylor students, faculty and staff. In-person registration is $29, but a virtual registration to view the sessions online is free. Session videos will be recorded and posted online as well.