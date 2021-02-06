Black students organize sit-in, protest as Baylor regents weigh report on university's history

“I don’t think Baylor is handling it well,” Bingaman said. “We heard from people who were in grad school last night, that did their undergrad at Baylor, and we heard from people who’ve been on campus literally four months. And we all, in the time we’ve been at Baylor, have had traumatic experiences where Baylor is not dedicated to making sure we feel equal and we feel safe on this campus.”

The incident happened Jan. 27, just before Black History Month. Bingaman, who was there that night, said students were meeting after someone posted a Tweet asking Black students to meet up for an impromptu study session. Bingaman said socializing during the pandemic is difficult for everyone, with limited numbers on campus and no club meetings or parties, but Black students make up only about 5% of the student body.

“A lot of times we feel extremely isolated,” Bingaman said. “Situations we feel comfortable in, mentors we feel comfortable with, people that we know are going to share information with us and help us grow as a community are Black students.”

A Baylor University spokesperson said there had been multiple noise complaints against the study group.