Board OKs design for new Waco High

Trustee Cary DuPuy asked O'Connell Robertson representatives at Thursday's meeting whether Waco High construction could begin earlier if the bond election passes in November.

The process of relocating the Lake Air Little League ballfields now along New Road will prevent school construction on that land from starting sooner, O'Connell Robertson director of architecture Jarrod Sterzinger said. The district's agreement with the city of Waco and McLennan County on the land swap enabling the high school construction allows the Little League fields to remain in use through the summer of 2022, when a new Little League complex is expected to be ready nearby.

The high school new design would change traffic patterns for students, faculty and parents. Parking lots on both sides of the school complex, entered from Colcord and Trice avenues, would provide space for 680 cars. Buses would enter campus from North 44th Street.

Rather than a main cafeteria space, eating areas would be distributed through the building, served by a central kitchen. The main building would encompass two outdoor courtyard spaces intended for eating, study and socializing.