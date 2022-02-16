Book vending machine rewards well-behaved La Vega ISD pupils

Well-behaved students now have access to a vending machine at La Vega Primary School, not to secure junk food but books they can keep.
The school district spent about $6,200, including the cost of shipping, on a Bookworm Vending Machine that rewards pre-K and kindergarten youngsters for attaining "BUG" status, which stands for "Behavior Unusually Good." Students use tokens earned through the BUG program to stock their personal libraries, said Allison Vrana, executive director of the La Vega Pirates Education Foundation.
The machine was placed inside a hallway at La Vega Primary School Phil Bancale campus, meaning students pass it often, possibly whetting their appetite for reading.
Students took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday. It provided the first opportunity to use the machine to choose books.
Vrana, in a news release, said the vending machine honors the memory of Lillian and Phil Bancale, both of whom died last year. Both were fixtures in the La Vega school community and avid reading volunteers on campus. Phil Bancale, the school's namesake, served on the La Vega ISD board for 43 years.
"Reading was very important to the Bancales, and this is a permanent fixture at the campus and a reminder of that," La Vega officials said in the release.
H-E-B, American Bank, the Bancales and La Vega ISD Superintendent Sharon Shields have pledged funds to keep the vending machine supplied with books through May. The machine holds 144 books and has the capability to display both hardcover and paperback products. La Vega chose customized trays that showcase larger books filled with pictures.
"These books will become the student's own personal books for them to take home to build their at-home library collections," officials said in the release.
Students will spend tokens received during regular meetings with teachers.
The La Vega Pirates Education Foundation was instrumental in getting the vending machine bought and delivered. The foundation's mission, said the release, "is to generate and distribute resources to support creative and innovative programs" that enhance the quality of students' education.