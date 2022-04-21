Borderud presented O'Connor Award

Baylor Law School faculty member and Waco City Council Member Josh Borderud received the 2020 American Inns of Court Sandra Day O’Connor Award for Professional Service at the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C., on March 26.

The American Inns of Court presents the Sandra Day O’Connor Award to honor a member in the first 10 years of practice for excellence in public interest or pro bono activities.

After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. of the Supreme Court of Delaware presented Borderud with the award in the courtroom of the U.S. Supreme Court.

At Baylor Law School, Borderud serves as the supervising attorney for the Veterans Clinic, the Trial Advocacy Clinic and the Estate Planning Clinic.

“Professor Borderud embodies Baylor Law’s commitment to service and the values promoted by the American Inns of Court,” Baylor Law School Dean Brad Toben said. “As a student at Baylor Law, he was instrumental in creating the Baylor Public Interest Legal Society. In our clinics program, he selflessly serves those in need and cheerfully models and promotes a life of service to our students and others in the legal profession.”

Borderud was thankful for the recognition.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to be recognized by the American Inns of Court,” Borderud said. “The work of mentoring law students in service to others is a joy. I am grateful to the American Inns of Court for validating the good work of our students who serve those in need through the legal clinics.

“A great deal of credit for this recognition should go to the Baylor Law administration, faculty and staff for their enduring support of our clinical programs. I am profoundly grateful to Professor Bridget Fuselier and Professor Tom Featherston for their vision, commitment and guidance, and to Judge Gary Coley and Judge Christopher Taylor for their ongoing partnership with our clinics.

“Finally, our work would not be possible without the continued support of the Texas Access to Justice Foundation.”

After graduating from Baylor Law in 2009, Borderud began his legal career as a prosecutor in Milam County. As an assistant district attorney, he prosecuted criminal cases and served as legal adviser to the county judge.

He later joined the Waco law firm of Pakis, Giotes, Page & Burleson PC as a civil litigator. While in private practice, he was named Outstanding Young Lawyer of McLennan County.

In 2016, thanks to a Texas Access to Justice Foundation grant, Baylor Law hired Borderud as its first full-time clinic director. Under his leadership, the Veterans Clinic has been highly successful in serving the civil legal needs of Central Texas veterans.

In addition to supporting veterans at the monthly clinics, Borderud was in 2018 instrumental in spearheading the creation of a Veterans Treatment Court in McLennan County that focuses on meeting the behavioral health needs of veterans, emphasizing rehabilitation over punishment.

In 2017, Borderud obtained a grant from the Cooper Foundation to establish the Trial Advocacy Clinic at Baylor Law.

By appointment of Judge Coley, Baylor Law students represent children at their initial juvenile detention hearings in the 74th District Court of McLennan County. Since the program’s inception, law students have appeared in over 400 juvenile hearings.

Borderud is a fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and serves on the board of directors of the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association.

In addition to his clinical work and service to the legal community, Borderud has been active in civic affairs in the city of Waco. He serves on the Waco City Council and on the board of trustees of the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, the local mental health authority for a six-county region.