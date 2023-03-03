Bosqueville school officials and supporters hope voters share their look into the district's future by passing an $18.8 million bond issue on May 6 aimed at improving school security and expanding classroom space.

The Bosqueville Independent School District bond project would enclose open spaces between buildings on the district's single campus, add perimeter fencing, build a new cafeteria with stage and kitchen, convert the old cafeteria into classrooms and renovate the band hall and several classrooms.

The bond measure, if passed, would raise the district's tax rate 28.1 cents per $100 valuation. For the owner of a house appraised at $200,000, the rate increase would translate into an additional $37.48 per month in taxes, using the calculator on the district's bond information webpage.

Superintendent James Skeeler said it is a matter of addressing the district's present needs in security, building maintenance and classroom space while anticipating future growth.

The district's three schools, located on the same campus, have a total enrollment of about 720 students, 390 of whom are secondary students. Skeeler said the district has seen steady growth over the last six years that is starting to strain the existing facilities.

"We're trying to stay ahead of things. We're at capacity," he said.

Bosqueville school administrators and trustees have discussed the district's options over the last three years, opting to build the district's fund balance during that time to pay for about $2.4 million in improvements without having to include them in a bond package.

An 18-member bond planning committee representing community residents, parents, students, school employees and staff met during the fall to evaluate district needs. What rose to the top was a concern to tighten campus security through fencing and enclosing some open areas.

"The current climate we're in, people wanted a more safe environment," Skeeler said.

The district's last bond election was in 2007 to build an elementary school, with the original elementary building repurposed as the district's middle school. Most of the district's school buildings are more than 30 years old with maintenance and utility costs increasing every year, the superintendent said.

The bond project includes a new, larger cafeteria that could accommodate 550 students, complete with a stage and a kitchen. The existing cafeteria would be turned into classrooms and other new ones built, adding eight classrooms, with renovations to the band hall and science labs.

If approved, the campus improvements should be finished by fall 2024 or early 2025, Skeeler said.

Bosqueville trustees called for the bond election last month. The superintendent sent a letter to district residents this week, informing them of what the bond package covers, how much it would cost and voting periods.

Town hall meetings to answer questions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 27 and April 20, and 11:30 a.m. April 10. The district's informational webpage on the bond election has a calculator where viewers can get an estimate of what the tax increase will cost them based on their property valuation.

Early voting will be from April 24 to May 2 at the McLennan County Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.; and the Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court. Election Day is May 6, a Saturday. The deadline to register to vote is April 6.

Local school district elections to increase taxes for construction project or teacher salaries have met with mixed results in recent years. Voters approved school bond issues in Waco and Crawford and a value-added tax in West while turning down a bond for a new elementary school in Connally and a value-added tax in China Spring.

Skeeler said he thinks community input in the planning process and the district's measured approach will bolster the arguments for the bond issue.

"We'll let the community decide. That's what the bond election is for," he said.