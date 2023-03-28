Bosqueville Independent School District held its first town hall meeting Monday presenting an $18.8 million bond issue that will be on the May 6 ballot.

If approved, the money would go only to academic facilities, adding new and expanded classrooms, renovated science labs, a new cafeteria, a full band hall and improvements to school security. Dallas-based WRA Architects designed the project.

Bosqueville ISD’s tax rate would increase some 28 cents, to about $1.43 per $100 valuation, similar to the district’s 2018 rate. For a home with a steady taxable value of $200,000, an owner would owe about $46.85 more per month with the rate increase, compared to this year.

Superintendent James Skeeler said the district’s bond committee, with members representing community members, parents, students and employees, started meeting in late September to determine the biggest needs and bonding capacity. He said the district would not be asking for its entire bonding capacity of $19.4 million, as determined by advisor Capitol Securities.

The committee made the recommendation in February to call a bond election, and the school board set it for May 6, when many area school boards and city councils hold their regular elections. The greatest needs the committee found in early meetings and surveys were accommodations for future growth, renovation of aging facilities, and better safety and security for teachers and students who now must use outdoor paths to travel between buildings during the school day.

The district has an elementary school, middle school, high school and athletics facilities spread across several buildings on a single L-shaped campus fronting Rock Creek Road and Washington Lane.

Skeeler said since 2015 the district has spent about $3.9 million on improvements outside of bond funding through long-range planning. It has added six new classrooms and weatherproofed the elementary school, made $1.5 million in various upgrades at the fieldhouse, completed a $400,000 total high school gym renovation and more, he said.

In addition to the $18.8 million in bond funding, the district plans to spend about $2.4 million from a fund balance it has built up for the future projects.

Skeeler said new construction costs are about $415 per square foot, while renovation costs are about $250 per square foot, and it adds up quickly. He said many of the existing facilities, though they have been around for many years, are in good condition to be renovated and last. The district’s existing budget reserves also are enough to cover issues that could arise along the way without threatening operations.

WRA Architects principal Mary O’Brien said if the bond passes the firm would start finalizing preliminary designs and construction could start in January. The project does not have a contractor yet.

“The construction would take longer because it is an active school and we’re going to have to be cautious of where kids are and how they’re moving about their day and on campus … but I would guess 18 to 24 months,” O’Brien said.

The office area of the middle school, in an adjacent structure known as Building Seven, would be demolished and replaced with a covered entryway facing Bulldog Run, consolidating access.

The middle school and high school have 380 students now, but are projected to grow to 550 over the next 20 years, Skeeler said. The district has about 720 students total, transfers making up about 120.

The bond package would take the facilities from 27 classrooms to 36, with room for six more as the district grows, Skeeler said. Smaller classrooms at the middle school, which was built to be an elementary school, will be consolidated to create larger ones, and the hallways will be widened to fit students who struggle to travel two ways during passing periods.

The school’s science labs are in need of major renovations to meet state requirements. Skeeler said the middle school does not have a formal science lab yet, but the students and teachers are able to make it work with a rolling cart.

The outdoor corridor between the middle school and high school would be made into an indoor hallway with more classrooms. A courtyard between the two would be retained as green space for students to enjoy, with perimeter fencing around the back for increased safety.

Open space between the high school and band hall would be replaced with a cafeteria complete with a new kitchen and stage. Skeeler said the school currently puts about 170 students per session in the 2,800-square-foot lunch room, and the proposed room would be 5,000 square feet. Older students must use the stage at the elementary school for performances for now.

Half of the school’s current cafeteria will be transformed into a couple classrooms, while the half that has kitchen equipment will be maintained as a room for family and consumer sciences classes.

The building the Bosqueville band practices in now also holds a couple math classrooms, and as the band outgrows its room so does its sound. O’Brien said the band hall would get a complete renovation, moving those classrooms and designating the whole building for band. The band would get a larger room for the full ensemble, practice rooms for groups to split off, and more storage space.

Two more town hall meetings to answer questions are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. April 10 and 6:30 p.m. April 20, both at the district's administration building, 7636 Rock Creek Road. The district’s informational webpage on the bond election has a calculator where viewers can get an estimate of what the tax increase will cost them based on their property valuation. The calculator automatically applies a $40,000 homestead exemption to the entered property value.

Early voting will be from April 24 to May 2 at the McLennan County Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.; and Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court. Election Day is May 6, a Saturday. The deadline to register to vote is April 6. Voting and elections information is available online at mclennanvotes.com.