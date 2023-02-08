After 31 years of raising the profile of Baylor Law School and leading the charge to build its imposing home on the Brazos River, Baylor Law Dean Bradley Toben plans to step down from the role and rejoin the faculty.

Toben, 69, gradually extended the law school's reach into the community after taking the reins in 1991. He oversaw the creation of the law clinics that cover estate planning, immigration, intellectual property, entrepreneurship, trial advocacy and veterans, along with events such as Adoption Day and People’s Law School and study abroad courses. He said even before those programs existed, the school emphasized trial experience and advocacy work.

“It’s about the art and science of learning how to persuade others, how to bring them to your point of view, or at least bring them to a point where they understand that you are knowledgeable,” Toben said. “But can you be an effective advocate, go as far as possible in terms of putting forth what’s in your heart and in your head?”

He said his 31 years in the role is well beyond the usual service of a law dean, which is four to six years. A Baylor University news release states that he is the longest-serving dean out of 200 American Bar Association-accredited law schools nationwide.

“Sometimes you just come to a point that although you love what you're doing, as I still do, you realize that life comes in chapters and seasons,” Toben said. “Sometimes you just have to decide to turn the page, and that’s what I’m doing.”

Baylor officials said Associate Dean Patricia Wilson will take over as interim dean on July 1, and a national search for the next dean will start next school year. Provost Nancy Brickhouse said Toben hired about 90% of the current faculty.

“His knowledge of, and relationships within, the many Baylor Law constituencies run deep," Brickhouse said. “Simply put, Baylor’s Law School is largely the product of the team Brad has created and cultivated for decades, and it is a very healthy law school.”

Toben said when he first became dean his first priority was campaigning to raise $35 million for the Sheila and Walter Umphrey Law Center, which opened in 2001. Before the center opened, the law school was located in Morrison Hall, which was built in 1955 and had multiple annexes built onto it over time.

“We had a joke, telling folks who were visiting and wanted to go to a certain office that it might be easier if he just went outside and walked around the building,” Toben said.

Baylor law graduates Walter Umphrey, Harold Nix and John Eddie Williams were part of a five-lawyer team that settled a $17.6 billion lawsuit against the tobacco industry on behalf of the people of Texas in 1998. The three decided to donate $20 million to the law school fundraising campaign. Ten million of the $35 million needed for the new law school came from Walter and his wife, Sheila Umphrey.

The dean’s office sports large bay windows with a view of McLane Stadium across the Brazos River, dark wooden shelves along the walls, an ornate desk and leather seats around a conference table for meetings. But Toben said he spends 90% of his time working in the small, beige, windowless office at the back of the room.

“I used to joke that I had to turn on the computer and go to the Weather Channel to see what the weather was outside, but of course I got no sympathy for that,” he said, laughing.

Toben said said that while the faculty roster of Baylor Law School increased from about 20 to 36 during his time, the number of students has remained relatively stable, with 425 enrolled now. He said maintaining a small class size allows students to bond with each other, connect with mentors and get the most out of trial practice.

“I don't know what it would be like to not be small, but I've had plenty of time to observe the remarkable benefits of being small,” Toben said. “We like being small: small, but mighty.”

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, a 2010 graduate of Baylor Law School, said he got to know Toben in 2005, when Meek was an undergraduate working in the dean's suite.

“He did an incredible job of doubling down and ensuring the Baylor Law School became one of the best advocacy programs in the country, and continues to evolve and sharpen itself in that practice area,” Meek said.

Josh Borderud, who directs the Veterans Clinic, the Estate Planning Clinic, the Trial Advocacy Clinic, and the Pro Bono and Public Service Program, said Toben’s legacy in Waco is “profound.”

“Along with thousands of others in higher education, the legal profession, and our community, I am deeply grateful for the impact that Brad Toben has had on my life,” said Borderud, who is also a Waco City Council member.

Ed Kinkeade, a U.S. District Court judge for the Northern District of Texas, is a Baylor Law School graduate and a jurist-in-residence there. He said Toben is helpful, genuine and dedicated, but above all he is “the GOAT,” or greatest of all time.

“When I was a county judge he was helpful, and when I was the state judge he was helpful, and when I became a federal judge he was helpful,” he said. “If I needed anything, he was available to help me be a speaker or find a solution. He knew everybody everywhere, and could connect you, in addition to being a genius.”