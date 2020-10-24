BU student groups back unofficial LGBT group's latest bid for charter

“It feels like Baylor knows we exist but refuses to acknowledge us,” Picker said.

Picker said the group is primarily a support group for LGBTQ students who can often feel isolated. University resources including its counseling center are helpful and appreciated, but there is no official place for LGBTQ students to find a community on campus, he said.

“It is our duty, our mission, to be a place where LGBTQ students can come to be safe and to grow up in their sexuality and their gender identity,” Picker said. “Being a place where people can be comfortable with themselves and love themselves, being a place where people can organize is critical to the mental health and well-being of students who are LGBTQ+, especially with the exclusion and discrimination many of us face on a daily basis.”

He said the group continues to grow each semester.

Veronica Penales, who identifies as queer, co-authored the Student Senate's “No Crying on Sundays” resolution in support of GAY with Addison Knight, Bethel Tesfai and Marisol Villarreal. Penales said the resolution, which passed 33 to 14, is an appeal to the Baylor Board of Regents.