Bus driver shortage forces other Waco-area school officials behind the wheel

He said several drivers quit last year out of fear of contracting COVID-19, but the district is optimistic it will be able to recruit more drivers.

The U.S. Labor Department in recent months has reported numbers of job openings nationwide not seen in more than 20 years.

Waco ISD, as of this past week, increased its starting pay for bus drivers to $18.50 per hour. Waco ISD contracts with Goldstar Transit to provide drivers, and the district is 11 drivers short.

“We hope that by increasing the pay for our drivers that it supports Goldstar’s efforts to recruit more drivers to transport our students to and from school and to activities,” district Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said.

VaRonica Jackson, of Robinson, is a driver for Goldstar and said many drivers are experiencing higher workloads because of the shortage.

“Sometimes they are throwing extra routes on you if people are out sick,” Jackson said.

Jackson, who decided to be a bus driver after her son went off to college, said there had been times when covering for multiple routes has caused her to run behind schedule and drop off kids at school late. When a bus is too far behind schedule, students also sometime leave the pickup site, she said.