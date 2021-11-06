Bus driver shortage forces other Waco-area school officials behind the wheel

Superintendent Joe Kucera knew this school year would bring its share of challenges for Lorena Independent School District, but he probably did not expect he would need to get behind the wheel of a school bus to ensure students get home.
Several school districts in the Waco area are reporting shortages of bus drivers, requiring other school employees to step in at times and prompting districts to offer higher wages to attract new drivers. Elsewhere in the country, schools have been forced to cancel classes because of a lack of drivers, and Massachusetts deployed more than 200 National Guard troops last month to avoid that fate.
Kucera, who is certified as a bus driver, has driven three routes this school year. He said the district effectively has no designated backup if a driver is out. It can go weeks without an issue, and at other times have employees who do not typically drive buses stepping in on a daily basis to keep operations running.
“The biggest thing is that bus drivers are very valuable and we need them,” Kucera said. “We are trying to do things to recruit bus drivers and keep them here.”
Lorena ISD employs its drivers directly, not through a third-party contractor, and it encourages many staff members to get certified to drive if needed.
“When our coaches are hired, we ask them to get certified and we help them through that process,” Kucera said. “We are constantly trying to get more and more people and staff certified.”
The district has between 12 and 15 route drivers who are paid $14.50 per hour and are guaranteed two hours per route. They are also eligible for safety and attendance bonuses.
“We can easily use three or four more drivers,” Kucera said. “We just don’t have any extras right now and it is harder to get people certified. It is taking longer to get them through.”
Midway ISD Director of Maintenance and Transportation Buddy Freeman also said the lengthy process to pass a background check and get the Class B commercial driver's license and endorsements necessary to drive a school bus contribute to the difficulty in hiring drivers.
“Another problem that we have is that you can’t just go down to the Department of Transportation and say ‘I want to take my test today,’” Freeman said. “You have to schedule them out and sometimes it takes a few weeks.”
In a National Association for Pupil Transportation survey released in August, 45% of the 1,500 respondents said licensing time plays a role in the driver shortage.
A little more than half of respondents, which included school districts and school bus contract operators, described their driver shortage as "severe" or "desperate," according to a summary of the survey, which was conducted in partnership with the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services and the National School Transportation Association.
NBC Chicago reported in September that some schools in Oswego, Illinois, had to cancel in-person learning for Sept. 21 because they were not able to accommodate transportation for students. The schools switched to remote learning for the day.
Last month, The Washington Post reported Massachusetts deployed more than 200 members of the National Guard to help nine communities without the needed bus drivers transport children to school. Because of licensing requirements, the troops are driving various types of vans, not school buses.
While 45% of respondents in the national survey identified licensing time as a challenge, half said pay is a factor.
Midway ISD, which employs 65 drivers and also has recently had to have other staff members fill in occasionally when a driver is out, pays new drivers $16 per hour, Freeman said. Drivers with a single route are guaranteed 5.25 hours per day, and drivers with a double route are guaranteed 6.5 hours per day, he said.
“We could hire some right now if they came through the door, and we have some in the hiring process too,” Freeman said.
He said several drivers quit last year out of fear of contracting COVID-19, but the district is optimistic it will be able to recruit more drivers.
The U.S. Labor Department in recent months has reported numbers of job openings nationwide not seen in more than 20 years.
Waco ISD, as of this past week, increased its starting pay for bus drivers to $18.50 per hour. Waco ISD contracts with Goldstar Transit to provide drivers, and the district is 11 drivers short.
“We hope that by increasing the pay for our drivers that it supports Goldstar’s efforts to recruit more drivers to transport our students to and from school and to activities,” district Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said.
VaRonica Jackson, of Robinson, is a driver for Goldstar and said many drivers are experiencing higher workloads because of the shortage.
“Sometimes they are throwing extra routes on you if people are out sick,” Jackson said.
Jackson, who decided to be a bus driver after her son went off to college, said there had been times when covering for multiple routes has caused her to run behind schedule and drop off kids at school late. When a bus is too far behind schedule, students also sometime leave the pickup site, she said.
Additional routes are generally given to drivers at the last minute and often take them to unfamiliar locations, which can be a struggle to navigate because drivers are not allowed to use a GPS while operating the bus.
“There are a lot of street names that I don't know, that I haven’t heard of, and we cover a lot of different areas,” Jackson said. “That takes a lot of time.”
However, not every district in the county is experiencing the shortage.
Connally ISD is fully staffed at the moment, though it occasionally will have to double up a route or have one run a little later than scheduled, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Jill Bottelberghe said.
Valley Mills ISD Superintendent Chris Dowdy said the district had a shortage but has caught up.
Others in the area are hoping their pay increases and other perks will be enough to put them in the same position soon.
“We pay for the training and the driver’s license and we have someone on staff to help train them to pass their driving test,” Freeman said of Midway's operation. “Anybody that wants to drive, we will get you trained.”