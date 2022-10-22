Bus driver shortage persists for Waco-area schools

As a Waco ISD board trustee and Waco High School football parent, Jonathan Grant knew of the ongoing shortage of bus drivers in the area.

But an episode from a football game a week ago against Shoemaker High School in Killeen drove the point home.

Buses full of Waco High cheerleaders and band members pulled into the stadium parking lot in Killeen mere minutes before the band had to take the field for its halftime performance. Grant said the students’ buses did not leave Waco until 20 minutes before the game started in Killeen, nearly an hour and 15 minutes away.

“I have a son that plays on the football team and it’s really important to me to have all the facets there at the school support each other,” Grant said. “I think the biggest deal for me is these kids practiced all week and got shortchanged for what they could perform.”

The specific reasons for the delay getting the band to the Shoemaker game Oct. 14 remain unknown. But Districts and transit companies around McLennan County are struggling to keep bus driver positions staffed, some turning to teachers and office staff to fill in the gaps.

Many districts hire bus drivers in house, but Waco ISD has a contract with through GoldStar Transit, which Grant said is responsible for staffing all of the district’s bus routes.

“It’s not a Waco ISD issue, it’s a busing issue,” Grant said. “If they’re not meeting our needs, then it’s a Waco ISD issue.”

GoldStar Transit did not offer a reason in a statement to the Tribune-Herald when asked why buses were late to pick up the students, but a spokesperson said the company, “like many other student transportation providers, is currently experiencing a shortage of eligible bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year—primarily due to the challenges caused by the pandemic—and we are actively recruiting and hiring new drivers to join our team.”

La Vega ISD Director of Transportation Mandy Livingston said her district hires Durham Transportation for its bus service, a company that also used to serve Waco and Valley Mills ISDs. Livingston said she tries to keep about 28 drivers, three more than she needs to run daily routes, but currently she only has 25.

She said Durham struggles to find and keep drivers, and similar to GoldStar the issue got worse after the pandemic. She said Durham, which pays $17.85 per hour, gave its drivers a more substantial pay increase than normal in August.

Durham’s office staff picks up routes when they are low on drivers, and sometimes drivers have to run double routes, which is when they pick up and drop off students for one school before doing the same for another school, Livingston said. However, the responsibility never falls on La Vega’s administration to put drivers on buses, she said.

Districts that hire bus drivers in house, including Midway, Valley Mills, Lorena and China Spring are also having a hard time achieving a full staff.

“I would argue that it’s continuing to be a challenge and the challenge grows each year,” Lorena ISD Superintendent Joe Kucera said.

Kucera said hiring his own staff to drive is key, and Lorena has a mix of pure drivers with several teachers, paraprofessionals and maintenance staff members who have a commercial driver’s license and step up as needed, including himself. He said coaches even drive their sports teams to competitions and fill in as substitute drivers.

“When we can find staff members that can drive buses we have a lot of success in that,” Kucera said.

Midway ISD, which recently went through a major rezoning, added four drivers and five new routes this year, Maintenance and Transportation Director Buddy Freeman said. He said this year’s bus rider registration is higher than it has ever been at 2,000 students, a jump from 1,600 last school year. He said he has 56 drivers, though he would like to have up to 62, and even in a district of Midway’s size, maintenance coordinators and office staff are having to drive buses.

China Spring Deputy Superintendent Kevin Pitts said he also seeks out new hires who are licensed to drive buses. Right now he has 28 drivers across about 32 routes each day, and he has vacancies for substitute drivers.

Pitts said about 80% of China Spring's drivers are active teachers or staff members who drive in the morning, work during the day and drive afternoon routes. Doing so earns them about $12,000 more for a fill school year, he said.

China Spring ISD is even holding a tax ratification election in November that would allow it to increase salaries for many employees, including an additional $4.75 per route for bus drivers.

Valley Mills Superintendent Chris Dowdy said his district raised wages for bus drivers this year to $16.85 per hour to try to compete with neighboring districts. He said he has put out many notifications for employment, even offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus and paid training for staff members to get their CDL.

Midway gave drivers a $1.50 raise this year, bringing its starting wage for a driver with no experience to $17.50, transportation coordinator Robert Anderson said. Kucera said Lorena pays $16 per hour, and a GoldStar Transport spokesperson said the company pays $19.38 per hour with a $1,000 sign-on bonus for non-licensed drivers and $2,500 for those who already have their CDL.

Bus drivers’ wages are increasing, but it may not be enough to hang on to employees, many who are already retired from other work. Kucera said bus drivers have an odd schedule, working early in the morning and again in the afternoon, and it takes people who have a flexible work schedule.

Dowdy of Valley Mills and Livingston of La Vega both said they mainly hire retired people. For that reason, drivers eventually get to the point where they cannot drive anymore, leaving a never ending cycle of hiring, Livingston said.

“We are always hiring. … That’s a revolving door. I don’t think we’ll ever stop hiring,” she said.

Becoming a licensed bus driver is not a small feat, and Kucera said CDL requirements recently got harder to meet, which could cause people to be intimidated by the career. He said not only do drivers have to take a 20-hour course as part of their training, but a recent addition is that they also have to pass a mechanical test which requires drivers to look under the hood of the bus and identify parts.

“It’s going to continue to get harder and harder to find bus drivers,” Kucera said.