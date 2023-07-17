Plans for a new Cameron Hall on the site of the 1921 Cameron House slated for demolition at McLennan Community College are inching forward after initial construction bids proved too high.

Cameron Hall, which will house the MCC Foundation offices and provide space for community functions, will replace the structure that served as home to Art Center Waco for 40 years. Structural problems discovered in 2017 forced the center to leave, and the three-story structure built as a summer home for the William Waldo Cameron family has been vacant since then.

Initially, MCC and the MCC Foundation intended to renovate the building and its courtyard, but the projected cost of that work exceeded $7 million, nearly double the original estimates. As an alternative, the college and foundation opted for a new, one-story building designed by Waco architectural firm RDBR and intended to evoke the original. The plan also includes renovation of the Cameron House courtyard area, which over the years had become a popular venue for weddings, receptions and other community gatherings.

The college’s application for $1.2 million from the city of Waco’s Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4, submitted in April, includes a $6.1 million cost estimate for the overall project with $3.3 million earmarked for construction. Both the TIF board and the Waco City Council have approved that funding request.

All three construction bids for the new building came in higher than the expected, however, delaying consideration by the MCC board in May and causing designers and engineers to go back and look at ways to lower cost.

Foundation Executive Director Kim Patterson said removing a conference room and shrinking the building’s square footage have helped bring the projected price closer to the $4.2 million already in hand from donations and designated TIF funding.

The latest estimates for the project arrived last week and they “significantly reduced” the project’s price tag without compromising the original plan, said Stephen Benson, MCC vice president of finance and administration. Out of the three bidders, the school has been working with the firm that scored the best on its evaluation criteria to find ways to bring costs down.

“We believe we don’t have to change the quality of the building,” Benson said.

He said he anticipates bringing the revised plan and bid to the MCC board during its meeting next month. If trustees approve, demolition of the existing house and construction of the new building could begin soon thereafter, possibly by late summer or early fall, he said.

Patterson said the foundation would relaunch fundraising for the new Cameron Hall after the project is underway, building on the $3 million already raised before cost estimates paused the plan. The wait before the project start has not chilled interest from donors, she said.

“Everyone has been very understanding of the financial realities,” Patterson said.