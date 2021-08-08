Carver, Indian Spring to run as one middle school after fire

Indian Spring Middle School principal Joseph Alexander drew on a marching band motto last week in explaining how his school and G.W. Carver Middle School will blend in the Waco Independent School District year that starts Aug. 23.
"We're all one," he told a small audience of parents, teachers, students and community leaders at an informational meeting Thursday at the Waco Convention Center. "As we learned on the band drumline, 'One band, one sound.'"
For Carver and Indian Spring students, it literally will be one band — also one choir, one theater, combined athletics practices, combined classes and two teachers for most classes.
Alexander and Carver Principal Isaac Carrier provided their audience of about 70 listeners an overview of how the two schools will combine on the Indian Spring campus after a July 27 fire destroyed most of Carver's central building, rendering it unusable only a month before the start of school.
The two schools are smaller than the district's other two middle schools, Cesar Chavez and Tennyson middle schools, and their combined sixth, seventh and eighth grade populations can physically fit in Indian Spring's 900-student capacity. Integrating faculties, scheduling, transportation, food service, extracurricular activities, tutoring, student enrichment and more, however, is no easy matter, and Carrier asked his listeners for "grace and patience" in the upcoming year.
The middle schools are two of the five schools in Transformation Waco, a charter school district within Waco ISD created to avert state intervention while boosting student learning and testing performance.
A $376 million bond package Waco ISD trustees will vote on Thursday includes combining Carver and Indian Spring into a single, new G.W. Carver Middle School at a construction cost of $70 million to $80 million. Superintendent Susan Kincannon will also recommend the board take action Thursday to accelerate the planning and design timeline for a new Carver.
For the upcoming school year, administrators have opted to run Indian Spring as one school rather than operate two separate schools in a single building. Students from both schools will attend classes together with two certified classroom instructors co-teaching each class. Classes in most subjects would be limited to 30 students although some electives might see larger sizes.
Breakfast and lunch will be served to all students as before, with four lunch periods and dinner provided for students in afterschool activities. Afterschool Centers on Education programs, tutoring and enrichment activities will be offered for all students. The school day will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The two schools are located about 2 miles apart but separated by the Brazos River. The thought of middle school students walking across the Waco Drive bridge each morning led administrators to decide that all Carver students will be bused to campus while Indian Spring will maintain its current bus routes.
"It's certainly not a long walk, but it's not a safe walk," Carrier said. "We may have to be creative and run double routes, but we want our babies safe."
He also advised parents to work up backup plans in case their children miss the bus. Bus routes and pick-up times are available online.
After a year that saw COVID-19 quarantines and closures scramble school scheduling and classes at Carver, Carrier said employee vaccinations should reduce such disruptions this year. The school will be cleaned and disinfected as it was last year with masking and vaccinations encouraged although the district cannot require it under executive orders by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Recent Texas Education Agency guidelines on school districts' COVID-19 practices recommend, but do not require schools to notify parents if their child has had close contact with someone with COVID-19. The guidelines also allow for up to 20 days of distance learning, but Waco ISD plans approved earlier this year do not have any provisions for switching to online instruction.
The spirit and sense of community that made Carver a neighborhood touchstone over more than a half century will carry through the time away from its physical location, Carrier said.
"We lost our building, but we did not lose our school," he said.
The two principals said they are working on ways that Carver students could share their school's heritage throughout the year, such as in morning announcements. But overall, unity and not rivalry will be stressed.
Carrier said Carver's athletic equipment and band instruments, stored in buildings outside the main structure, largely escaped damage from the fire and could be used.
Classes will start Aug. 23. Carrier said student schedules may be ready by Aug. 16, the date of a Meet the Teacher event at the school, but said that date of schedule completion is tentative.
Khloey Stoltmann, an incoming sixth grader at the Thursday night information session, said this fall would have meant a new school regardless after finishing fifth grade at Cedar Ridge Elementary School. She swapped phone numbers with a potential classmate after the meeting and was looking forward to starting classes at Indian Spring.
"I feel excited," she said. "It's a new year and you meet new people."
Her mother, Chainey, was equally optimistic, though this transition involved her youngest, with her middle child at Waco High School.
"I like to encourage my kids. I hate what happened to Carver, but I think it's going to be a good year," she said.