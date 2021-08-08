Carver, Indian Spring to run as one middle school after fire

"It's certainly not a long walk, but it's not a safe walk," Carrier said. "We may have to be creative and run double routes, but we want our babies safe."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also advised parents to work up backup plans in case their children miss the bus. Bus routes and pick-up times are available online.

After a year that saw COVID-19 quarantines and closures scramble school scheduling and classes at Carver, Carrier said employee vaccinations should reduce such disruptions this year. The school will be cleaned and disinfected as it was last year with masking and vaccinations encouraged although the district cannot require it under executive orders by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Recent Texas Education Agency guidelines on school districts' COVID-19 practices recommend, but do not require schools to notify parents if their child has had close contact with someone with COVID-19. The guidelines also allow for up to 20 days of distance learning, but Waco ISD plans approved earlier this year do not have any provisions for switching to online instruction.

The spirit and sense of community that made Carver a neighborhood touchstone over more than a half century will carry through the time away from its physical location, Carrier said.