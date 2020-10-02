Carver Middle closes due to COVID-19 case

G.W. Carver Middle School students will work from home next week after school officials closed the campus at 1 p.m. Friday due to students’ and employees’ possible exposure to COVID-19 from an individual on campus who tested positive.

Principal Isaac Carrier notified Carver families and employees Friday that the school campus will close next week with students continuing their schoolwork remotely until a return to campus on Oct. 13.

Carrier’s message was repeated in a Waco Independent School District press statement released Friday morning. The principal said the person had tested positive for COVID-19 and though the individual was only the second person at the school to test positive this year, a “significant number” of students and employees had been in close contact with that person to merit at-home quarantining for 14 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as at least 15 minutes spent within six feet of “a laboratory-confirmed or probable COVID-19 patient.” Carrier said families of students determined to have come in close contact with the positive case would be notified by phone. The Carver campus will be deep-cleaned and sanitized before reopening, the principal said.