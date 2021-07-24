Caution among teachers may be biggest effect of law targeting critical race theory

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By linking critical race theory to other topics of social discussion such as systemic racism, institutional discrimination, police use of force and more, its opponents can curb activists arguing for change in those areas, Henry said.

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at Manhattan Institute and vocal opponent of the scholarly theory, seems to agree. In a widely circulated March 15 social media post, he tweeted, "The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory.' We have decodified the term and will recodify it to annex the entire range of cultural constructions that are unpopular with Americans.”

Henry teaches English and composition and said limiting students' exposure to ideas is not a solution when the desired result of education is graduates who can think for themselves.

"We have to trust in our teachers. We have to trust in our students, that they can think about complex issues," she said. "My job is to help students to think critically. It's not my job to teach students how to think. It's my job to teach them to think critically. … Well-equipped citizens and thinkers are what we want in our country."

A more-inclusive history leads to a broader sense of what America is about, Henry said.