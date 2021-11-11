Challenges for pediatric nurses highlighted in Baylor study

Pediatric nurses reported a deep toll on themselves, their young patients and the families of both during the first year of the pandemic, revealing deep rifts in the health care system, according to a Baylor University researcher.
Jessica Peck, a clinical professor at Baylor’s Dallas-based Louise Herrington School of Nursing, headed up a study surveying a group of 886 advanced practice registered nurses who work in pediatrics. Peck said she is glad focus has shifted back to pediatric care in the recent months, but that media coverage mostly excluded them from the broader narrative until recently.
“In recognition of nursing distress, public offerings of adulation and generous gestures of gratitude are well-intentioned and appreciated, but these high-profile tributes clash with the servant posture of the nursing profession,” the study concludes. “Although the bedside care provided by nursing is widely celebrated, the voice of nursing lacks equal respect and consideration.”
Pediatric nursing as a whole got hit hard early in the pandemic, as parents kept their children away from doctors’ offices. That meant fewer immunizations against other viruses and fewer conditions caught early on. Of the nurses surveyed, 55% reported well-child visits were deferred, and 38% reported decreased income.
“A lot of times, nurses are seen as expendable, and so they were let go or redeployed,” Peck said.
Many pediatric nurses were reassigned to roles caring for adult patients, “which in and of itself was a stressful thing. But everybody wants to step up and do the right thing,” she said.
According to the study, 34% of survey respondents reported worrying they were burnt out, 25% reported feeling nervous or anxious, 15% feeling depressed or hopeless and 20% reported overall concerns for their mental health.
“We just need to make our mental health care more accessible to health care workers,” Peck said. “We already take on a lot of trauma. We need just normalize those behaviors and make it as accessible and affordable and supportive as possible.”
Nurses surveyed were more concerned about their patients than themselves, with 73% reporting increased mental health concerns about their child patients and 71% reporting higher stress and anxiety among their patients’ parents.
Peck said nurses play an important role as a trusted source of information for parents, but those important one-on-one conversations take time, especially when it comes to the current pandemic. A solid 55% reported disinformation as a barrier to health care for families.
“It is exhausting, just because there’s so much misinformation, there’s so much fear, and we’re having to mitigate that all the time,” Peck said. “And when you have … colds and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and all those normal things starting back up again, it’s very difficult.”
She said pediatric nurses see the daily reality of the pandemic’s impact on the most vulnerable kids, deepening existing inequality across the board. Sending kids home from school cut off families from school resources, and the parents of children of color are more likely to be essential workers, she said.
“The list goes on and on and on, and I’m very concerned for the long term,” Peck said. “How this is going to turn out? A lot of people are talking about academic setbacks, but we can teach kids we can cut we know we can catch kids up on that. What we can’t undo are the impacts of trauma that are not met with support.”
The pandemic also interrupted the nursing workforce pipeline, delaying graduations for thousands.
When Hurricane Ike destroyed the nursing school she taught at in Galveston in 2008, classes resumed in temporary buildings or outdoors, and every student graduated on time, Peck said. But with the pandemic, delayed graduations and early retirements have deepened a preexisting nursing shortage.
“We have a lot who’ve left, who’ve just said ‘Look, I’m not going to put myself and my family in danger this way. It’s just not worth it,’” she said. “And so they’ve left the bedside, and those holes are still there and it makes it very difficult.”
Peck said nurses already had to fight to get their voices heard before the pandemic, especially as hospitals nationwide went from a collection of about 4,000 individual organizations to about 400 health care systems.
“So if you have a chief nursing officer, those are just smaller and smaller numbers over larger numbers of nurses, so there’s less opportunity for voice,” Peck said.
Peck, a self-described optimist, said she has removed the phrase “I’ve seen it all” from her vocabulary after the countless twists and turns the pandemic has taken. The silver lining in this case is that health care professionals are already learning more about what went wrong, and applications for nursing schools are overall higher than they were before the pandemic, she said.
“We’re seeing people who are saying ‘I want to help, I want to do my part,’” Peck said. “It’s a testament to the strength of nursing. We’re innovative, we’re resilient and we’re tenacious. We’re always going to find a way forward to tomorrow.”