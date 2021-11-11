Challenges for pediatric nurses highlighted in Baylor study

She said pediatric nurses see the daily reality of the pandemic’s impact on the most vulnerable kids, deepening existing inequality across the board. Sending kids home from school cut off families from school resources, and the parents of children of color are more likely to be essential workers, she said.

“The list goes on and on and on, and I’m very concerned for the long term,” Peck said. “How this is going to turn out? A lot of people are talking about academic setbacks, but we can teach kids we can cut we know we can catch kids up on that. What we can’t undo are the impacts of trauma that are not met with support.”

The pandemic also interrupted the nursing workforce pipeline, delaying graduations for thousands.

When Hurricane Ike destroyed the nursing school she taught at in Galveston in 2008, classes resumed in temporary buildings or outdoors, and every student graduated on time, Peck said. But with the pandemic, delayed graduations and early retirements have deepened a preexisting nursing shortage.

“We have a lot who’ve left, who’ve just said ‘Look, I’m not going to put myself and my family in danger this way. It’s just not worth it,’” she said. “And so they’ve left the bedside, and those holes are still there and it makes it very difficult.”