Changes for safety concerns in new school designs again voted down by Waco ISD

Waco Independent School District trustees voted down for a second time Thursday a call to change the design of three new schools under construction to harden the glass walls of interior classrooms against potential armed attack.

Board members voted 5-2 against Trustee Jeremy Davis' motion to amend the design of the new Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Tennyson Middle School to replace glass walls with ballistic resistant materials. The vote mirrored a similar decision in the board's Aug. 25 meeting when Davis and Trustee Keith Guillory urged their colleagues to vote for similar changes at the three schools.

The three schools' floor plans and designs, created by Austin architectural firm O'Connell Robertson, use glass walls on classroom sides facing a hallway, part of a contemporary educational approach to enhance interaction with instruction outside the classroom and bring more light into classrooms.

Some trustees had questioned whether students would be distracted from in-class instruction and a few had raised security issues when the designs were initially brought before the board for approval months ago. Trustees approved the floor plans for all three schools with unanimous votes, but the Uvalde school shooting on May 24 brought the security question back with intensity, particularly for Davis and Guillory.

Voting Thursday night to deny the classroom wall changes for the three schools were trustees Stephanie Korteweg, Jose Vidaña, Jonathan Grant, Emily Iazzetti and Angelo Ochoa. Jeremy Davis and Keith Guillory voted for the change.

Discussion at Thursday's board meeting raised similar concerns heard at earlier meetings, although updated by the hoax shooting incident at Waco High School on Sept. 13 and the St. Louis, Missouri, school shooting this week.

Guillory, a Waco Fire Department lieutenant, said law enforcement strategies for handling an active shooter in a public building such as a school have shifted in recent years. The Citizen Response to an Active Shooter Event approach that the Waco Police Department offers training in advises a progressive approach of Avoid, Deny and Defend - an approach Guillory said was successfully used in St. Louis where students and teachers barricaded classrooms with a shooter on site.

Having glass classroom walls that provide a view into a classroom would negate that strategy, Guillory said.

"There's no (law enforcement) entity that will be in favor of this," he said.

Davis said he brought up the issue again because of constituents' concern about safety and his firm belief the current designs are flawed.

"I still believe floor-to-ceiling glass windows on a hallway is not safe," he told fellow board members.

Trustee Jonathan Grant again said no design would ever eliminate risk, and the "terrible reality" is that if a student with a gun gets in a school, there are no good outcomes.

Board President Stephanie Korteweg said colleagues and listeners should not frame the questions as trustees for and against student safety.

"We all want our students to be safe and that it's of utmost importance that it happens," she said.

She said she supports how the three schools' security planning employs the concept of "time layers," entries and hallways intended to slow an intruder and buy time for escaping students and teachers and arriving law enforcement.

She called Davis' motion for a vote, and after a 5-2 vote to support her call, trustees voted 5-2 to defeat the motion.

No trustees or administrators presented information during the discussion on how making classroom glass walls ballistic-resistant would affect the construction timeline or final cost of the three secondary schools under construction.

Gloria Barrera, the district's chief of facilities and operations, explained on Friday the process a design change would take.

"If a design change is required at this stage, we would need to identify materials that were acceptable to the board and readily available," she said in an email. "We would revise the design based on those materials and it would more than likely need to go back to the board for approval, if over $100,000."

Superintendent Susan Kincannon cautioned board members in an Aug. 25 agenda memo that an increase in construction costs for Waco High, Carver and Tennyson could mean a reduction in the money available for Kendrick and renovation work at South Waco Elementary also included in the bond. Construction changes also could mean delays in those schools' projected opening dates, the memo said.

Jarrod Sterzinger, principal architect for O'Connell Robertson, which has designed the four schools in the bond package, said Friday that the three schools under construction total roughly 150 core classrooms, most of which have glass for an interior wall. Ballistic-resistant glass tempered to protect against a high-velocity weapon can cost 10 times the expense of regular glass, though a cheaper measure is an impact-resistant film applied to glass that can slow lower-velocity bullets, he said.

The design plans for all three schools include mini-blinds or curtains for each classroom that can be pulled down to block outside views into the classroom, he said.

Increasing costs already had forced a design alteration for the new Waco High to keep that project within budget, with a projected cost of $161 million, still higher than the $151 million originally estimated.

Guillory and Davis each said Friday they would continue to press for improved protection against school shooters.

Guillory said he hopes local law enforcement will have a chance to see and comment on the yet-unapproved design of Kendrick Elementary School, the fourth new school in the $355 million bond package approved last year by voters.

Davis said the current discussions on safety against school shooters should shape Kendrick's design.

"I would hope these conversations would make a better decision at the elementary school level," he said.