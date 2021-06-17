Chilton woman receives educator award

Mary Sproull Whitaker, of Chilton, is the first recipient of the Johanna “Annie” Sullivan Educator Recognition Pin.

The award was presented May 13 by Janette Rothe with Educator Awards at the First Baptist Church annex in Chilton.

The pin is named for the educator who persevered to teach the blind and deaf Helen Keller in the late 1800s.

Whitaker is a retired registered nurse and a certified teacher. But her work in the field of education was done as a volunteer with Chilton ISD, where she undertook many duties, including assisting high school math teacher Ann Phelps with UIL competitions.

She tutored individual students in her home, at their homes and in the school library after school. She was a past Chilton ISD Literacy Program Volunteer of the Year.

Whitaker also was a member of the Chilton ISD school board. The presentation was attended by approximately 60 people, and many spoke about her dedication and perseverance to help struggling students learn to read.

Numerous testimonials acknowledged the difference she made in the lives of their children and grandchildren.