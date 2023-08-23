China Spring schools started seeing benefits from their switch to a four-day week before classes even started, with far fewer teacher vacancies to fill over the summer and about four times as many quality applicants as usual.

With almost three shortened weeks under their belt in the new school year, many teachers, parents and students said the switch has been positive, though some working parents remain concerned about where to send children on the Fridays without school. China Spring Independent School District officials are still gauging the effects on student attendance and performance, ready to consider a new approach if the benefits do not extend to students, Superintendent Marc Faulkner said.

China Spring started gathering public input in February on its proposed four-day schedule, and it received the green light in March after a couple of public hearings meant to gauge parents' thoughts on the change. Faulkner said the switch was considered to help retain and recruit more teachers as well as improve attendance.

While it is still a little early to see how the switch has affected attendance, early numbers show the turnover rate for teachers in the district was cut in half, going from a loss of 21% last year to 10% this year. The statewide average last year was 17.7%. While the district did not have to hire as many teachers as usual, the number of applicants quadrupled. Faulkner said the district typically gets 10 to 15 quality applicants per year but saw 50 to 60 this year.

More than 70 districts across the state have adopted a four-day schedule. China Spring is one of two districts in McLennan County that made the switch this year, with Connally ISD moving to a hybrid schedule with both four- and five-day weeks, though Connally's new schedule will not start until next month.

Marlin ISD, in Falls County, also made the switch this year, and Faulkner said he thinks the number of local districts adopting the shortened scheduled will increase as the benefits become better known.

“I think that number will double next year and will continue to double, as long as the success is there with our students,” Faulkner said. “That is the key driver for us. It doesn't matter if it's helpful to teachers. If it ends up being detrimental to kids, we will change. We'll do something different. Academic success of our kiddos is number one priority.”

The switch does not completely eliminate Fridays, as there will be seven weeks with five-day schedules throughout the year in order to meet the minimum instructional time required by the Texas Education Agency. Faulkner said the new schedule has 10 fewer school days on the year, but each school day is about 30 minutes longer.

Teachers also are required to be on campus about one Friday a month for development days, though they can work more Fridays if they feel they need to. Faulkner also said the district has child care programs available on Fridays.

So far just 35 students are taking part in the Friday program added to the district's Champion Zone after-school child care group, and all three child care centers in China Spring "have a few Friday kids as well," Faulkner said.

Teacher, student reaction

Many teachers and students said two weeks without a Friday has been good so far. Rebekah Patrick, a seventh grade English teacher at China Spring Middle School, said having Fridays off has been a “huge blessing.” It has freed up a day for her to complete lesson plans while allowing her to spend more time with her family over the weekend, Patrick said. With the five-day schedule, her work would often cut into her weekend.

“Last Friday, I worked up here from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and I got two weeks worth of slides done, lesson plans, copies made," Patrick said. "And then I still had the weekend with my family.”

She also said the feedback from her students has so far been positive.

Amy Viertel, a seventh and eighth grade math and special education teacher at China Spring Middle School, also said having a day without teaching frees up her schedule and gives her more time to spend with her own kids. She said before the switch, her days were long as she would wake up early for class and stay up late grading papers and making lesson plans, but now, she can get that done on Fridays.

“It made a lot of sense as far as like our own students being tired, our teachers being tired,” Viertel said. “Also giving me an extra day to do work that I was doing at morning and nights. Now I can tackle it on a Friday at home while I’m doing laundry. Then Saturday came and guess what? Now I can spend time with my family.”

She also said she feels much more refreshed having an extra day off. She said that the shortened week was a good incentive for her to stay with the district.

“It just felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders,” Viertel said. “I felt a lot freer.”

Students also gave positive feedback to the switch. China Spring eighth grader Eli Sierra said he likes the switch as it gives him more time to rest and recharge on weekends.

Fellow eighth grader Emma Jennings said she likes having more time on weekends, and the opportunity for more rest has made her more productive during the week. Emma also said having slightly longer school days means she is able to get more done in each class period.

Parents

While most teachers and students have enjoyed the switch, the reception among parents has been mixed so far. During the public interest sessions, parents voiced concerns about how losing a day would affect their kids’ education, and other parents with full-time jobs said they were concerned about where their kids would go on the Fridays without school, as parents would be at work.

Tommy Sutton, a father to a fifth grader and a seventh grader in China Spring ISD, said his kids have enjoyed having an extra day off on weekends and seem to be less stressed and more relaxed. Sutton said he is able to work from home, but said his kids are self-sufficient and can “make their own eggs in the morning when they have to,” so he is not concerned about child care like other parents.

Katy Griffis, a mother to first grader and a second grader in China Spring, said she was initially concerned about where her kids would go on Fridays since she and her husband work full-time. But their work schedule allows them to work from home, and she is able to work around that concern.

Griffis said there have been disadvantages and advantages to the four-day school week. She said her family is still in an adjustment period, as her son misses his friends on Fridays. But she also said her kids have been able to sleep in an extra day, and her daughter was able to go to the doctor on Friday without having to work around her school schedule.

Virginia Reynolds, a former educator and mother to six children in China Spring ISD, said she was also initially concerned about Friday child care, but was able to adjust her schedule to take care of her kids. She said being a former educator, she understands the benefits to teachers but is concerned about kids possibly falling behind in their school work with total days in the school year.

Reynolds said one of her kids has dyslexia and another has autism, and she said she is especially worried about students with learning disabilities falling behind. She said slightly longer school days do not make up for an entire extra day of learning, and her kids have had trouble so far adjusting to the new schedule and falling into a new routine.

Reynolds also said she is concerned about how the decision was made to switch to a four-day schedule. She said she does not think the district listened to parents or was transparent about its reasoning for the switch. She said the decision was a “patch job” to attempt to make up for China Spring’s low teacher pay, and retention will remain a “difficult roe to hoe” if the pay gap for teachers is never addressed.

As of last school year, China Spring's starting teacher salary was $41,000, compared to $51,475 in Waco ISD, which has among the highest starting teacher salaries in the area.

At the six week mark, Superintendent Faulkner said the district plans to conduct a survey with students, parents and staff to get feedback on how the switch has gone, something he said he looks forward to receiving.