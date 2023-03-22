The China Spring Independent School District board approved an instructional calendar Monday with four-day weeks for the 2023-24 school year.

The approved plan removes most mandatory Fridays from students’ calendars, with the exception of seven Fridays reserved for in-person instruction to meet the Texas Education Agency’s requirement of 75,600 minutes for the school year. The amended plan provides for 76,800 minutes of instruction condensed into four days for most weeks, an increase from the approved 76,140 minutes in the 2022-23 school year.

Staff will have one development day almost every month, resulting in at least two Fridays each month that will see empty campuses.

District officials held public meetings in February on the four-day schedule proposal, a strategy to combat teacher and substitute shortages, an increasing teacher turnover rate, attendance and mental health concerns, and funding challenges. It was suggested as a way to retain quality teachers and remain competitive with other area districts, including districts that pay teachers more.

China Spring pointed in its research to evidence of the four-day schedule’s improvements around the state. Athens ISD and Jasper ISD each decreased their teacher turnover rates after making the switch, and out of 35 Texas districts on the schedule, only one lowered its accountability rating during a three-year period, according to a presentation at a public meeting last month.

Recently Crosby ISD near Houston with more than 6,000 students became the largest district in the state to make the switch.

The approved calendar leaves intact weeklong breaks for Thanksgiving and spring break, and two weeks for winter break. Orientation for new staff is set for July 28, followed by a week of professional development before the first day of the fall semester on Aug. 7. The last day of school for China Spring students is set for May 30.

Superintendent Marc Faulkner said in a letter to parents on Tuesday that daily start and end times at each campus have not been finalized yet, and that questions regarding special programs and Friday options would be addressed in a timely manner.

In the letter, Faulkner said change can be challenging, but it can also be a good thing. If the change does not bring the expected positive impact to the district’s quality of education, the board will make adjustments and continue to explore other options, including reverting back to the original schedule, Faulkner said.