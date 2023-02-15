China Spring Independent School District is on a growing list of Texas schools considering a four-day school week to help recruit and retain teachers and improve attendance.

District officials plan a second listening session on the idea Feb. 22 with parents and teachers.

The district's first interest session early this week drew hundreds of parents, staff members and students to hear a presentation and offer comment on the possible transition for the 2023-24 school year. The switch would cancel most Fridays for both students faculty, with some five-day weeks set aside for necessary in-person time and staff training days.

Other small rural districts have made the move recently, including Academy Independent School District, which approved its schedule late last month. China Spring's presentation Monday leaned on anecdotal evidence from Mineral Wells and Athens ISDs for proof of the four-day week's ability to increase employee applicant pools and student attendance rates.

The proposal comes at the heels of the district’s failed tax rate increase, with nearly two-thirds of China Spring voters rejecting the 2.8-cent per $100 of property value increase in November. At the time district officials said the higher rate could have provided $7,000 raises for teachers, nurses and counselors, and other pay hikes for auxiliary staff and bus drivers.

Superintendent Marc Faulkner said in November he was disappointed with the outcome of the election, but China Spring ISD would “continue to exhaust all avenues to increase benefits and salaries for our staff to keep great teachers in China Spring ISD.”

Starting pay in China Spring ISD school in 2022-23 was $41,000, with the average teacher making $52,376 the prior year, the Tribune-Herald reported in August. By contrast, Waco ISD offered a starting salary of $51,475.

The four-day proposal would get rid of most regular Friday instruction, with seven mandatory Fridays in the calendar for students and one or two Friday workdays per month for staff. Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring break holidays would remain a similar length, there would be no early release days and Faulkner said the school day would be extended by 30 minutes to meet instruction time requirements set by the Texas Education Agency.

More than 40 districts in Texas have looked into the four-day approach, said professor Bill Sterrett, chair of the educational leadership department at the Baylor University School of Education.

China Spring's presentation says being the first district in the area to adopt the provision would give the district an advantage right away.

Mineral Wells ISD, which has about 3,100 students, began a four-day week this school year in a bid to improve its competitiveness with larger districts for hiring and keeping teachers, The Texas Tribune reported last year. Smaller school districts such as Athens, Jasper and Chico have also made the switch, The Texas Tribune reported.

Texas State Teachers Association spokesperson Clay Robison said most of the schools making the switch now seem to be rural or small-town districts. Robison said it is likely easier for small districts to consider the transition, with fewer parents, students and teachers to assimilate to the idea and to a new schedule.

China Spring ISD officials said a four-day school week would address teacher and substitute shortages, attendance and mental health concerns and funding challenges.

Though the movement of teachers from the profession is not unique to China Spring ISD, nine classroom teachers and seven support staff members have left the education profession during the current school year, according to the district's presentation. China Spring ISD’s teacher turnover rate for the 2021-22 school year was 19.9% compared to the 17.7% state average. Substitute teachers are also difficult to recruit, with many leaving the career for more favorable options, according to the presentation.

The district has also considered benefits for students, including more time for extracurricular or enrichment activities, more downtime and increased attendance.

Sterrett, who has served all levels of education from teaching to administration, said districts should pay close attention to community buy-in, communication strategies and coordination of all its moving parts when considering the switch. He said he would caution districts looking into the four-day option to be very purposeful of what Friday would look like for staff and students.

Sterrett said some schools use the day off to offer supplemental remediation. China Spring ISD's proposal includes 20 Fridays open to prekindergarten through fourth grade students that would provide additional instruction outside of TEA’s 75,600-minute requirement to fill gaps in required core content and skills.

“Some districts are doing an enrichment Friday and we possibly could too,” Superintendent Faulkner said in an email. “We are undecided on that at this time.”

By tracking community buy-in and keeping open communication of the plan’s goals and benefits, the district can identify what is best for students, the impact for families, needed support for teachers and potential savings, Sterrett said.

Faulkner said he has received some valid feedback already with concerns about an expected decline academic performance.

By coordinating mandatory in-person Fridays, professional development, planning days and relaxation time effectively, districts can ensure teachers and students receive the maximum benefit of their off days, Sterrett said.

He said a latent benefit of the switch would be that by encouraging teachers and staff to relax and enjoy enriching activities, such as spending time outside, they could set an example for students to do the same.

Robison said although Texas State Teachers Association does not have an official position on four-day school weeks, he also encourages districts communicate with employees prior to converting to a new schedule to ensure maximum benefit. Districts should also be careful to fairly compensate teachers, including for the time they work beyond the four days per week when students are in class, Robison said.

China Spring’s second interest session will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at China Spring Elementary School. The decision will ultimately be left to a school board vote.