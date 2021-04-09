China Spring ISD says $57 million bond would build second elementary school, help with school traffic, add programs

A $57 million China Spring Independent School District bond proposal would build a new elementary school, a gym and add space for new technical education programs, if voters approve it May 1.
The largest part of the proposal, on the ballot as Proposition A, would fund a new $38.9 million elementary school for second, third and fourth grade students. The current China Spring Elementary School would become China Spring Primary and house pre-K through first grade. The new elementary school likely would open with between 600 and 625 students but would be designed for 800 students to accommodate ongoing growth in the district. The current elementary school now serves 1,000 pre-K through third grade students.
The rest of the proposal, on the ballot as Proposition B, consists of $18.2 million in new facilities, including a new gym connecting the middle school and high school, space for new aeronautic engineering and nursing assistant certification programs, new agriculture science space, and wood shop and metal shop facilities.
If both propositions pass, the bond would increase the district’s property tax rate, now at almost $1.26 per $100 of property value, by 12.14 cents per $100. The higher rate would remain less than the district's property tax rate between 2013-14 and 2016-17.
China Spring Superintendent Marc Faulkner said he feels fairly confident in both, but especially in Proposition A.
“Every elementary parent, I can’t imagine them voting no, because they’re the ones living through the nightmare of the drop-off and pickup at the elementary,” Faulkner said.
China Spring Elementary School Principal Heather Jenkins said the daily routine amounts to a “work of art,” a carefully coordinated effort between faculty and volunteers to get kids to and from school. She said parents try their best to help expedite the process, but it still eats up about an hour each morning and afternoon.
“We have some ready when the doors open at 7 o’clock, but then we get really long lines on China Spring Highway and (Bob Johnson Road),” Jenkins said. “By 7:30 a.m., you can’t see anything but cars.”
The elementary school has more students than any other in the district right now, it gets new students every day, and kids' lunch times are spread out “all day long” to accommodate the growth.
"We got two new kids today," Jenkins said last Friday. "We have new houses being built everywhere. We have new developments getting ready to build."
The parking lot was never meant to handle as many cars as it already is forced to.
"If you had multiple drives built, it would be manageable," Jenkins said.
A rendering of the new elementary school shows two wide circular driveways in front of a long drop-off area and a separate unloading area for buses.
Faulkner said the new facilities the school district is proposing are needed to meet immediate demands placed on the district by its quickly growing population.
“I do see districts that plan ahead and build things they’re not going to use right away, knowing the growth is coming,” Faulkner said. “I just can’ t… without the tax base out here, I just can’t put that on our parents.”
The school board has deliberately lowered the tax rate by 28 cents per $100 since its last bond in 2013 and has waited until the buildings were already near capacity to propose the bond, in hopes of showing China Spring residents evidence of the need.
Fourth grade moved out of China Spring Elementary School and into China Spring Intermediate School in 2009, leaving the elementary school with pre-k through third grade. Faulkner said those grades are growing faster than any others.
Additions to the original elementary school funded by the 2013 bond, including a new gym and three classrooms, pushed its space to more than 100,000 square feet.
Pulling fourth grade back out of the intermediate school will give that facility more time. Its capacity is 750 students and it is now serving about 700, Faulkner said.
“They’ll have plenty of room to grow and get larger,” Faulkner said.
Faulkner said the the district’s 10-year plan also includes a new middle school, next to the new elementary school, for sixth, seventh and eighth grades. The new middle school is not part of the bond proposal, but for that plan to work, first the district needs the new gym in Proposition B, which would connect to the existing middle school and high school.
“We share coaches and teachers back and forth, so those coaches and teachers and students going back and forth for choir and theater and a few other classes, they have to travel in the elements,” Faulkner said. “Also, security-wise, it makes it a lot tougher because we’ve got kids leaving the building, and we’re not fenced in.”
The almost 900 students in the high school and 500 students in the middle school all use the same three gyms, which can cause scheduling difficulties when it comes to scheduling practice times for each sports and dance team. Faulkner said practices start at 6 a.m. and run until 7p.m. to accommodate everyone.
The new gym would be used by the whole school district for assemblies and graduation ceremonies. Faulkner said right now, no single building can hold the entire high school or elementary school for an assembly, and even kindergarten graduations are split into five ceremonies.
The gym building also would house a health services program allowing students to graduate high school as Certified Nursing Assistants. A certified nurse would teach the program, and the district would want to partner with a local hospital to expand it, potentially adding a pharmacy technician certification option, Faulkner said.
“The medical field is always going to be one of the top careers, maybe forever, because all we’re doing is getting older and people need to be cared for,” Faulkner said. “If this is all they want to do, it’s perfectly fine to be a certified pharm tech or a nurse’s assistant, but it might also spur something if they want to take that a little bit further and get another degree … where there are plenty of opportunities.”
If the bond passes, Faulkner said he also wants to partner with a group called Tango Flight and bring in aeronautical engineering courses. Students would build small planes from kits sent to the school from Tango Flight, rivet by rivet. Tango Flight then sells the plane.
“That is a pretty hot field," he said. "They need people to go into over the next 20 years.”