China Spring ISD says $57 million bond would build second elementary school, help with school traffic, add programs

Faulkner said the the district’s 10-year plan also includes a new middle school, next to the new elementary school, for sixth, seventh and eighth grades. The new middle school is not part of the bond proposal, but for that plan to work, first the district needs the new gym in Proposition B, which would connect to the existing middle school and high school.

“We share coaches and teachers back and forth, so those coaches and teachers and students going back and forth for choir and theater and a few other classes, they have to travel in the elements,” Faulkner said. “Also, security-wise, it makes it a lot tougher because we’ve got kids leaving the building, and we’re not fenced in.”

The almost 900 students in the high school and 500 students in the middle school all use the same three gyms, which can cause scheduling difficulties when it comes to scheduling practice times for each sports and dance team. Faulkner said practices start at 6 a.m. and run until 7p.m. to accommodate everyone.

The new gym would be used by the whole school district for assemblies and graduation ceremonies. Faulkner said right now, no single building can hold the entire high school or elementary school for an assembly, and even kindergarten graduations are split into five ceremonies.