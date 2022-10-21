China Spring, West ISDs seek voter approval for tax rates to fund raises

School officials in the China Spring and West Independent School Districts find a new challenge this fall: convincing their taxpayers on Election Day, Nov. 8, to approve a tax increase without having a new school, facility or equipment as the end result.

Instead, the money that the tax rates would bring in, if approved, would go to employee salaries, wages and benefits.

The voter-approved tax rate elections ask voters in those districts to approve increases in the tax rate that will generate extra funds designated for maintenance and operations and allow the districts to receive more state funding.

Under state law, school districts that exceed state guidelines for the amount spent on maintenance and operations in their budgets are required to get voter approval for an additional tax rate that would cover the extra amount. The money that runs most district operations, from employee salaries and benefits to supplies, equipment and utilities, falls under the maintenance and operations category. The money used to pay off district debt, such as construction bonds, is categorized as interest and sinking, and cannot be used for district operations.

The state calculates each year the tax rate that would bring in the same amount of revenue as the year before, known as the no new revenue rate, from a district's property valuations. If a district's property valuations rise above a state-determined percentage, it must lower the tax rate that funds maintenance and operations to what is called its compressed tax rate.

County school districts that have passed voter-approved tax rate elections in years past include Waco, Connally, Robinson, La Vega, Lorena and Crawford.

In China Spring ISD, trustees voted in August to set the district's tax rate at $1.29 per $100 of property value, asking voters for a 2.8-cents per $100 rate increase compared to last year, and 12-cent rate increase compared to the maximum allowed without voter approval. The increase would bring in $2.3 million more in revenue that Superintendent Marc Faulkner said is sorely needed to boost salaries and keep the district's 412 employees from leaving for better-paying districts.

"We are losing teachers to other districts," Faulkner said.

A page on the district's website explaining the tax rate election says 43 employees left the district last year for higher salaries elsewhere. "

I don't blame them, but we're trying to do our best to keep the best and the brightest," he said.

The extra funding, which would continue each year, would enable $7,000 raises for teachers, nurses and counselors; $3,500 raises for auxiliary staff such as classroom aides, secretaries, office staff, cafeteria workers and hourly employees; and a $4.75 per route increase for bus drivers.

The tax rate increase would cost the owner of a $288,000 house, the district's median home value, an extra $508 annually in taxes, according to district calculations.

If the ballot measure fails, the district might have to shrink employee raises and run a deficit budget to cover salary increases, Faulkner said.

West ISD trustees have called for a tax rate election on Nov. 8 for similar reasons: providing raises for district employees.

"Being a smaller district like we are, attracting and retaining employees has been harder for us recently," Superintendent David Truitt said. "We're trying to do everything we can to stay competitive."

West ISD's tax rate will be dropping regardless of the election result. The district is proposing a rate of a little less than $1.15 per $100 of property value, about three cents more than allowed without voter approval. The district's tax rate last year was $1.37 per $100.

A voter-approved 3-cent rate bump would bring in an extra $541,087 in revenue, enough for a $2,500 raise for West ISD's 216 employees.

Asking voters for a tax rate increase in an environment of inflation and increasing property values is a challenge, the two superintendents said.

"It's a little more difficult for sure, given the landscape right now for the economy," Faulkner said.

An August public meeting to talk about the election had a higher turnout than a typical board meeting.

In May 2021, China Spring voters passed a $39 million bond issue to build a new elementary school and an $18.3 million bond issue for high school and middle school improvements, both by 2-1 vote margins. Truitt said there has been similar support for education in West and he thinks voters would appreciate the effort to keep teachers and employees working in their community.

Both school districts have tax rate election pages on their websites and include information that voters 65 and older who have applied to have their taxes frozen will not see an increase in their school taxes regardless of the election results, unless they have made improvements on their property that fall outside their exemptions.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will start Monday at the county's five early voting sites:

Robinson Community Center, 106 West Lyndale Ave.

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

First Assembly of God, 6701 Bosque Blvd. in Waco

Hewitt City Hall and Library, 200 Patriot Court

Records Building basement, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300 in Waco.

Vote center hours vary by day of early voting:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Election Day balloting locations will include the China Spring ISD Administration Building and the West Community Center.