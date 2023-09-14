Baylor University’s successful claim to religious exemptions from certain federal Title IX measures against LGBTQ discrimination has drawn protest in the form of an open letter from more than 1,300 people from the Baylor community, and calls by members of Congress for a new federal review of harassment at the university.

The letter had multiple authors and was promoted online by the alumni group BU Bears for All. It was signed by students, alumni, current and former faculty and administration members, including a former chair of the religion department and former Baylor Title IX coordinator Patty Crawford. Other notable signatories included Baylor Regents Hal Wingo and Ella Pritchard, as well as former U.S. Reps. Chet Edwards and Alan Steelman, and many members of the clergy.

The letter makes the case that LGBTQ students are continually subjected to separate and unequal treatment on campus. The authors acknowledges appreciation for Baylor’s stated commitments to embody Christ’s teachings of love and inclusivity for all, but say a failure to address harassment on campus makes the commitment hollow.

The letter also states that faculty who are gay cannot be open about their same-sex marriages or relationships for fear of being removed from their positions, and says many faculty members question if they can speak truthfully about their sexual orientations. The letter says while some incremental steps have been made towards LGBTQ acceptance, harmful inequities remain.

“Seeking to be exempt from a law that prohibits harassment and discrimination against LGBTQIA+ students undermines recent and repeated assurances that the University has provided to the Baylor family that it would seek to build ‘trust with LGBTQ+ students,’” the letter reads.

Alumni Skye Perryman, Jackie Baugh Moore, and Tracy Teaff, who co-founded BU Bears For All, said the university’s historical record on civil rights with respect to racial integration, treatment of women and now LGBTQ acceptance, has drawn concerns from many students and alumni. They said the open letter expresses those concerns.

“Many people were concerned because first of all, that sort of decision is contrary to the unequivocal statement of the university made in 2019 that it was going to fully comply with Title IX,” Perryman said. “Many believe that it also represents a backtracking on some of the very incremental progress that the university has said that it’s committed to making on LGBTQ equality.”

In a statement to the Tribune-Herald, Baylor said university leadership is aware of the open letter, but that it is a longstanding practice of the university to not respond to online petitions.

“We have determined it is rarely possible to authenticate the signatures. We do appreciate the differences and diversity of viewpoints represented across the 180,000-plus members of the Baylor Family – students, faculty, staff, and alumni – on issues of importance,” the statement reads. “We remain committed to fulfilling the University’s mission of integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community.”

The letter also calls for Baylor to “correct” several statements made in the university’s May 1 letter to the U.S. Department of Education asserting its exemptions to Title IX policies that conflict with Baylor’s religious tenets.

In the letter, BU Bears for All challenges Baylor’s rationale for those exemptions. The letter says Baylor’s claim that the Board of Regents operates as a religious institution is “fallacious,” given the board’s efforts over the years to remove itself from control of a religious organization, most notably in the 1990 rechartering effort that limited the Baptist General Convention of Texas’ power in Baylor affairs.

Title IX religious exemptions apply only to educational institutions controlled by a religious organization, and only to the extent that Title IX enforcement would violate the organization’s religious tenets.

Several members of Congress, led by Representative Adam Schiff, D-California, recently sent a letter to to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Assistant Secretary Catherine Lhamon, calling on the department to investigate claims of sex-based harassment at Baylor and to clarify exactly how Title IX exemptions would apply to Baylor.

Schiff was joined by Texas Democratic Reps. Greg Casar, Mark Takano and Veronica Escobar, as well as Rep. Greg Casar, D-California.

Baylor President Linda Livingstone first wrote to the Department of Education on May 1 in reponse to an April 7 letter from the department’s Office of Civil Rights regarding several civil rights complaints against the university. Livingstone wrote that the complaints must be dismissed because the “allegations directly implicate Baylor’s religious exemptions from Title IX,” as well as the free exercise clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Livingstone’s letter says the Title IX compaints involve decisions the university made in accordance with the university’s Statement on Human Sexuality, Sexual Conduct Policy, Civil Rights Policy, Theological Seminary Policy, Baptist Faith and Message of 1963 and Truett Handbook to the campus community.

According to Livingstone’s letter, the complaints involved Baylor’s denial of a charter to an LGBT student group called Gamma Alpha Upsilon; Baylor’s alleged lack of response to LGBT student reports of being harassed; and Baylor’s alleged pressure on university media not to report on protests in October 2021 related to the denial of Gamma’s charter.

“Because each of Baylor’s rules and policies at issue derives from Baylor’s religious tenets as a Baptist university, Baylor’s enforcement of those rules and policies is fully exempt from any requirements under Title IX relating to sexual orientation or gender identity,” Livingstone’s letter reads.

Lhamon’s July 25 response affirmed Livingstone’s assertion of Baylor’s exemptions to Title IX provisions to the extent they conflict with Baylor’s religious tenets, but her office did not dismiss the complaints, which are still under investigation.

Widespread attention

The exemptions drew widespread attention from news media and social media in August. The Religious Exemption Accountability Project, an LGBTQ advocacy group suing the Education Department over Title IX religious exemptions, said in a social media post that the Baylor decision marked the first time a college has sought or received an exemption for harassment.

“Baylor University specifically sought assurance that the university and its students could not be accused of sexual harassment for their behavior towards LGBTQIA+ people,” REAP stated in an Aug. 10 post on X, formerly Twitter. “Your religious tenets should not require you to act in a way that may be classified as sexual harassment.”

In response to the media reports, Livingstone released a statement saying that Baylor only sought to assert its previously existing religious exemptions in the wake of recent moves by the Department of Education to expand the definition of sexual harassment.

In the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision Bostock v. Clayton County, the court ruled 6-3 that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects gay and transgender employees from discrimination. In 2022, the Department of Education announced it was considering expanding changing Title IX regulations to expand the definition of sexual assault and harassment in response to the expanded definition of sex decided by Bostock.

Livingstone said Baylor would make no changes to its current practices or policies relating to sexual harassment, adding that the Title IX office would continue investigate sexual harassment allegations or related complaints “thoroughly and fairly.”

“Be assured that we expect all members of the Baylor Family to be treated with respect and dignity,” Livingstone stated. “This institution is fully committed to promoting and maintaining an educational environment in which all students — including those who identify as LGBTQ — can learn and grow in accordance with our Christian mission and our call to love our neighbors as ourselves within a caring community.”

In 2019, Livingstone released a statement in which she said Baylor is committed to providing a caring and loving community for all students, including LGBTQ students. Livingstone said in the statement Baylor wants to better support underrepresented students on campus, including LGBTQ students, and asserted that Baylor is in compliance with Title IX regarding how the university supports LGBTQ students.

The university’s statement on human sexuality says Baylor welcomes all students into a safe and supportive environment in which to discuss and learn about a variety of issues, including those of human sexuality. The statement also recognizes the “biblical norm” of sexuality as being “fidelity in marriage” between a man and a woman, and says temptations to deviate from the norm include both premarital sex and “homosexual behavior.”

“It is thus expected that Baylor students will not participate in advocacy groups which promote understandings of sexuality that are contrary to biblical teaching,” the statement reads. It ends with an encouragement for students struggling with these issues to seek counseling through either the Counseling Center or the Spiritual Life Office.

A group of alumni, faculty and ministers put forth a letter in 2019 calling on Baylor to recognize LGBTQ student groups. Perryman said the letter was partially in response to the university’s approval of an on-campus speech by Matt Walsh, a far-right political commentator, along with a flyer for the event that featured the gay pride flag with a hammer and sickle superimposed on it.

Perryman said Baylor defended Walsh’s speaking event on the grounds of free speech and the market place of ideas, but she said that defense was not valid because Baylor didn’t defend LGBT students’ right to free speech and assembly.

“They don’t actually allow everyone to assemble and have their speakers and have their flyers, so they’re privileging one voice over another,” Perryman said. “You can’t say ‘free speech’ and then be denying the ability of people to assemble and have a platform that has other perspectives.”

Religious organization

The current open letter is also meant to address Baylor’s assertion that the Board of Regents operates as a religious organization. In Livingstone’s letter, she writes that Baylor has a close relationship with the BGCT, who elects a fourth of the members of the Board of Regents. Livingstone writes that at least 75% of regents must be Baptist and an active member of a Baptist church, while the remaining regents must be Christian. She also writes that historically, every president of Baylor has been Baptist.

The open letter argues that even if Baylor were controlled by a religious institution, it would have to show that the Title IX measures against harassment violated creeds of that institution. However, Baptists do not have a defining creed, and the statements of faith in Baylor’s bylaws specifically state that they are not creeds, according to the open letter.

“One of the major Baptist distinctives is the priesthood of all believers, and the ability of people to not have an intermediary or ‘high priest’ between themselves and the divine and in Christ,” Perryman said.

A recent case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, Maxon v. Fuller Theological Seminary, addressed similar issues.

In that case, two students were dismissed from the school for entering same-sex marriages. They sued the school, arguing that because Fuller was not exempt from Title IX because it lacked external control from a religious institution and is instead controlled by a religious board of directors. However, the court sided with Fuller.

According to the Christian Legal Society’s Center for Law and Religious Freedom, the Education Department has maintained for over 30 years that the controlling organization does not have to be an outside institution to qualify for religious exemptions.

Shiwali Patel, an attorney and director of justice for student survivors with the National Women’s Law Center, a nonprofit advocacy center for women’s and LGBTQ rights, said Baylor’s request to be exempt from provisions around sexual harassment is unprecedented.

She said the guidelines around what is considered sexual harassment are newer, since the Biden administration has been working to undo many changes the Donald Trump administration made to Title IX to narrow the definition of sexual harassment.

She said that while Baylor has previously asserted its exemption to certain provisions of Title IX, this request is the first of its kind based around sexual harassment.

Patel said it is concerning that Baylor would request an exemption from sexual harassment, especially given the school’s history with the 2016 sexual assault scandal that led to multiple Title IX lawsuits and a leadership shakeup.

“What they need to be doing as an institution is to be strengthening their response to sexual harassment and making it very clear to the community that they are treating this seriously,” Patel said. “There’s still a lot of trust that has to be repaired. This request is just a huge step backwards, in building that trust after some very egregious high-profile incidents of their failure to treat sexual violence seriously.”

Patel notes that the exemption does not grant Baylor a blanket exemption to investigating sexual harassment, only an exemption to what it can prove violates the university’s religious tenets. But she said she is worried about the precedent it may set for other schools.

‘Love thy neighbor’

Bee Matthey, Baylor junior and Gamma board member, said many Gamma members were upset by the news that Baylor sought religious exemptions to Title IX. Matthey said while the exemption is not something new and Gamma members understand the exemption is not a blanket excuse from investigating harassment, Matthey wishes Baylor would do more to show support and care towards the LGBTQ community.

“For me, the Bible, there are always parts that can be interpreted in a million different ways, but the majority of it says, ‘Love thy neighbor,’” Matthey said. “You’re supposed to protect people in need. You’re supposed to do all these things that Baylor University at this point is not necessarily doing. To fully support the community, you would need to show that support through protection.”

Matthey said private schools like Baylor are entitled to uphold their religious liberty, but said Baylor should not be trying to go around Title IX provisions. Matthey said Baylor is host to a diverse student body with diverse viewpoints and the university should protect and show support to students of all backgrounds.

One of the harassment complaints came from Veronica Penales, a recent Baylor graduate who during her time at Baylor was a plaintiff in REAP’s lawsuit against the Department of Education, which was thrown out in January. She was a student senator who authored the “No Crying On Sundays“ bill, which paved the way for the creation of PRISM, Baylor’s sanctioned organization for LGBTQ students.

Penales filed an OCR complaint against Baylor in March 2021, which is referenced in Livingstone’s letter, after she said she felt Baylor did not properly investigate her complaints that she was harassed due to her sexuality.

As a freshman, Penales was chosen as a flag runner for a Baylor football game and prior to the game, she had a pride flag painted on her leg. After the game, she posted pictures of herself from the game on Instagram with the caption “flag runner,” with the painted flag clearly visible on her leg. She said she received hateful comments on the post, with one such example reading “f— runner.”

After the Student Senate passed her “No Crying on Sundays” bill, which called on Baylor administration to grant a charter to Gamma, she said someone left a Bible at her door with all the passages against homosexuality highlighted and a note reading “I’m praying for you.” In other incidents, she said people left sticky notes on her door with the “f—” slur.

Three years after her Title IX reports to Baylor, Penales said she believes the investigation is still pending as she has never heard anything from Baylor regarding it. In her OCR complaint, she says the school’s common response to her reports of hate is to seek counseling, so as a result, she stopped filing complaints.

After pushing for LGBTQ acceptance for many years, Penales said she has really only ever seen small steps towards progress and questioned when Baylor will acknowledge that a bigger step needed to be taken.

“It doesn’t paint Baylor in a good light, and it doesn’t paint any of its alumni in a good light,” she said.

Penales said Baylor requesting the exemptions sets a dangerous precedent. She said she doesn’t believe the university’s religious tenets give it an exemption to allow discrimination, and said it sends a message that the university is unwilling to listen and compromise with LGBTQ allies on this issue.

“I don’t really know how Baylor can be pushing for a message of inclusivity and diversity and DEI efforts while doing something like this,” Penales said. “We’ve gone through lengths to show Baylor that it doesn’t have to compromise its religious identity, so long as it doesn’t infringe on anyone else’s beliefs. So I see the harm in it as Baylor just blatantly ignoring the requests of its students and faculty and going to extra great lengths to show that LGBTQ rights doesn’t matter to them.”

Paul J. Williams, a 1983 Baylor alumnus, said he was effectively kicked out of his fraternity when he came out as gay. He said he doesn’t want to see LGBTQ students continue to deal with pushback or discrimination for being gay over 40 years after he dealt with the same issues.

Williams said while Baylor is a religious school, there is still a wide range of opinions present on campus. He said the exemption robs LGBTQ students of a sense of dignity, and said if right-wing groups are allowed to bring controversial speakers to campus, LGBTQ students should have a voice too.

Paul Raushenbush, president of the Interfaith Alliance and a Baptist minister, said he signed the BU Bears For All petition because he said Baylor’s rich religious tradition should not be used to make students feel like they are second-class citizens.

Raushenbush said Baylor should work towards establishing a welcoming environment for all students.