Waco Independent School District this school year will require clear backpacks at all campuses, and nonprofit groups and churches are stepping up to provide them for free.

Waco High School was the first Waco ISD campus to require see-through packs on campus in February after several weapons were confiscated after the holiday break. In light of nationwide school security issues, the requirement was extended to all middle school and high school campuses after spring break.

Waco ISD spokesperson Alice Jauregui said the district had always planned on expanding the policy to all campuses.

“It helps us know what’s coming in and out of the schools,” she said.

Neighboring La Vega ISD has required clear backpacks since 2018 and will continue this year.

The Waco ISD requirement will include schools in its in-district charter system, Transformation Waco.

J.H. Hines Elementary, a transformation zone school, implemented the policy in the last school year.

J.H. Hines principal Cynthia Wise said in an email after some initial pushback, the measure proved an effective school safety tool.

“There was some initial reluctance from parents when we introduced the clear backpack policy last school year," she said. "They soon embraced it when they recognized its purpose as a proactive measure to keep children safe.

“Hines provided backpacks to every student so that it was not an additional burden to families. We’re thankful for the support from community partners like Amazon and local churches who donated backpacks, and we’ll continue using them this school year as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance safety for students and staff.”

The new Waco ISD policy does not allow backpacks made of mesh or colored see-through plastic. The bag may have a small logo or monogram for identification, but the view of its contents may not be obstructed.

Students can bring a small makeup-type bag for personal items and should contact their respective schools for specific information on sizing.

The district will host its annual Family Fest event from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 5 at University High School. Jauregui said the event, which is normally split among feeder schools for University and Waco High, will be held jointly due to construction.

Family Fest attendees can show their registration for a voucher for free school supplies. The district will hand out free clear backpacks and school supplies while supplies last.

Families seeking free clear backpacks have several options:

Tuesday, 9-11 a.m. at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. Giveaway sponsored by NeighborWorks Waco in partnership with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and the city of Waco.

Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the Robinson McDonald’s, 7961 S. Interstate 35, and the Valley Mills McDonald's, 1225 N. Valley Mills Drive. Event sponsored by Kades Foundation, which will hand out free bags with supplies for elementary students with purchase of a meal.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1801 Gurley Ave.

Saturday 2-5 p.m. at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish Drive. Back-to-school event sponsored by Rosalinda’s Insurance Agency offers free backpacks, haircuts and more.

Sunday, 5-6 p.m. Aug. 6, Ecclesia Community Church, 2525 N. 25th St.

Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-noon, at the Things From the Heart Resale Shop, 4014 Bosque Blvd.

Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-noon, Mighty Wind Worship Center, 1100 Washington Ave. Event will also offer school supplies and haircuts for K-12 students.

Aug 13, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at the MAC at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. Event also offers free haircuts and school supplies.

Clear backpacks may also be purchased at most major grocery stores, including Walmart, Target and H-E-B. Texas' tax-free weekend begins Aug. 11, removing sales tax for most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100 until Aug. 13.

In addition to clear backpacks Waco ISD this fall will also implement new metal detectors from Evolv Technology that use artificial intelligence technology to analyze high-density masses for possible weapons or prohibited items.