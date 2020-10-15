Commended Scholars named at Vanguard

Three students from Vanguard College Preparatory School have been recognized in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Elizabeth Watson, Aubrey Roberts and Erik Knoll were named National Commended Scholars.

Elizabeth was also named a National Hispanic Scholar and is an AP Scholar with Distinction. She is this year’s editor-in-chief of the Vanguard Review, the school’s newspaper.

She also serves as student body vice president and Spanish Club co-president. She is on the Central Texas Teen Science Cafe leadership team and IF/THEN Initiative girls advisory council. Elizabeth plans to study science and humanities on a pre-med track in college.

Aubrey is president of the community service club and a member of the Latin Club, Debate Club, Challenge Team and disc golf club.

She received the University of Rochester Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony award based on her dedication to the community and high achievement in rigorous humanities and social science courses. Aubrey is an AP Scholar with Honor and plans to study anthropology in college.