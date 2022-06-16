Communities in Schools kicks off largest-ever summer internship program for Waco area

Communities in Schools of the Heart of Texas kicked off its yearly summer internship program this week, which coaches area youth to make the jump from high school into professional careers.

This year, the program is sending 80 interns to 43 worksites in Central Texas, which workforce program director Jillian Jones said is the most interns she has seen in the program. Jones said the program is typically made up of area youth ranging in age from 16 to 24, with most of the interns this year being recent high school graduates or incoming seniors.

Jones said the local Communities in Schools chapter has career coaches who work directly with students to help them find a career path they enjoy and train them on important first job skills, such as professional dress and budgeting.

“Budgeting and saving is always a cool conversation,” Jones said. “We put up a big paycheck and talk about, this is a pay stub, this is what the taxes are. We explained all of that to them, because a lot of times it’s their first job.”

Work experience coordinator Shane Austin said Communities in Schools is a student support organization with chapters nationwide and is the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization. He said the organization goes to local schools and meets with students about any kind of needs the students may have to help them reach their educational and professional goals.

For the workforce program, Communities in Schools works with partners in the central Texas area, including local nonprofits and small businesses, to host students for the internship, Austin said. The organization tries to place students in a field they are interested in, such as placing students interested in medicine at Waco Family Medicine or placing students interested in cooking at the kitchen of the Hilton hotel or Simply Delicious Bakery.

“These places volunteer to work with us, they are really just agreeing to pour into a student and invest in them,” Austin said. “A lot of the time, this has turned into a position that they’ve hired our interns afterwards. It was really cool to see the hope in their eyes when they realized that it wasn't as unattainable as they thought to get a job in a field that they liked.”

Austin said students work about 20 hours per week, with Communities in Schools paying the interns $10 per hour. Jones said the Heart of Texas workforce development board, known as Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas, pays for the program through a contract with Communities in Schools.

Jones said the overall internship effort is made up of two programs, one of which is composed entirely of students with documented disabilities and referred to as Vocational Rehabilitation Services. The other program is made up of at-risk area youth who Communities in Schools works with year-round. Ultimately, the internship program is meant to help students learn important professional skills and gain work experience at a younger age.

“You're going to be working your entire adult life,” Austin said. “Learning those skills younger, having these opportunities younger I think is important because at 16 years old, you may not be considered for the kinds of jobs that you're able to participate through this program. These students can get that opportunity in a field they’re interested in at a very young age.”

Robinson High School senior Baylee Engel worked part-time last summer at ICS Jail Supplies through a Communities in Schools internship program and was hired at the company full-time in December. While it was not her first choice for a career, she enjoys the job environment and her co-workers, Engel said.

Cindy Kososki, Engel’s mother, said her daughter first heard about the internship program through Vocational Rehabilitation Services. Kososki said Engel’s career coach helped ease her into a career by providing initial support then backing off gradually as she gained independence. Engel said the mentoring she was given through the internship program has set her up for future success, crediting it for helping her snag a full-time job.

“(My career coach) really helped me figure out what I needed to do, just get the basics,” Engel said. “I kept thinking back, the only reason I can do this is because of how much the program already set me up and just really helped prepare me for those eight hour days, Monday through Friday.”

