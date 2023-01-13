Community input requested on proposed Waco ISD calendars

Parents of Waco Independent School District students and other community members can vote online through Jan. 21 on proposed instructional calendars for the 2023-24 school year.

The three calendars under consideration, which will be presented to trustees later this month, differ in the end of the school day, the number of early release days and in the length of the Columbus Day weekend. On early release days, students only attend in the morning.

All three calendars have the same Thanksgiving break of Nov. 20-24, winter break of Dec. 22-Jan. 5 and spring break of March 4-8, 2024. All also have the holidays of Labor Day on Sept. 4; Columbus Day on Oct. 9; Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 15, 2024; Presidents Day on Feb. 19, 2024; and Good Friday on March 29, 2024. A bad weather makeup day, if needed, is April 15, 2024, on all calendars.

Calendar 1 has one early release day on May 23. Its school days would end at 3:15 p.m. for elementary schools and 4 for secondary schools.

Calendar 2 adds Oct. 10 to the Columbus Day weekend and has three early release days, on Dec. 30 and May 22-23, 2024. Its school days would end at 3:30 p.m. for elementary schools and 4:15 for secondary schools.

Calendar 3 has one early release day of May 23. Its school days would end at 3:30 p.m. for elementary schools and 4:15 for secondary schools.

The calendars also differ in which days are designated for teacher planning, campus work and professional development.

Deena Cornblum, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said the calendar with shorter school days represents a return to a pre-pandemic schedule, but at the cost of teacher planning days. The calendar with more early release days better accommodates secondary schools' testing schedules, Cornblum said.

The proposed calendars also have fewer early release days than the current school year.

The proposed calendars already have been reviewed by district administrators and the 56-member Quality District Advisory Committee, which includes parents, business representatives and community members, Cornblum said.

Community members wishing to see the calendars and vote their preference can find them at wacoisd.org/calendarvote. The deadline for voting is Jan. 21, and results will go to trustees for their consideration.