Community welcomes Waco ISD students on first day of classes

Tuesday marked the first day of school for Waco Independent School District, and many community members gathered at schools to give students a welcome back.

The district is undergoing numerous changes this year, from leadership to construction.

Waco High School’s new principal, Sterlin McGruder, said he had a positive experience with the district’s first day of school and he feels supported by the district to bring positive change to the high school.

“We have an outstanding staff here at Waco High School who worked tireless preparing for the first day, and it showed,” McGruder said. “The first day went smoothly, and I can't wait to see what amazing things our students will do this year.”

McGruder said he is committed to giving students a place where they are surrounded by adults who care about them and give them the tools to be successful.

“As a new principal, I want students to focus on a growth mindset where social and academic growth is the norm," McGruder said. "I want students to have a rich experience that will follow them for life.”

The growth mindset is apparent throughout Waco ISD, as 12 campuses adjust to new leadership. G.W. Carver-Indian Spring United Middle School is another campus embracing change this year with students and teachers adjusting to a more normal school year.

The logistics of last year were stressful with the loss of Carver’s campus to fire just one week before school started, said Wendy Underwood, seventh grade science teacher and coach at the middle school. The Indian Spring campus, with the addition of a few portable buildings, absorbed Carver students last year. Underwood said teachers are building teams and coming to campus with a summer full of development under their belt, making for a positive start.

“Last year we were grieving when school started. This year we are celebrating,” Underwood said.

Reggie Lewis, the combined middle school’s new principal, said the first day was successful and he saw faculty and teachers smiling and enjoying the students.

Underwood said the summer gave teachers and administrators time to plan and implement procedures for things like passing periods and homeroom classes that provide consistency for the students.

Lewis said a major adjustment he made this year was putting systems in place to control where students go in the morning before school and separating grade levels by hall. Students also follow a dress code this year, with each grade wearing a different color so staff can easily identify them and know where they should be, Lewis said.

Underwood said Transformation Waco has been integral in the success of the merged school.

“They’ve worked hard to make it so that the barriers that prevent progress aren’t there,” Underwood said.

A major development for Transformation Waco schools this year is the use of ParentSquare, a communication tool that allows for mass communication as well as one-to-one messaging between parents, educators and administrators.

Transformation Waco spokesperson Josh Wucher said the middle school used the app last year and found success, so Transformation Waco made the transition to using it for all four of the Waco ISD schools the in-district charter system runs. Parents can get notifications at the classroom or campus level all in one place and are able to respond directly, Wucher said.

Underwood said Lewis’ positive attitude has set the tone for the campus going into the school year, but Lewis had the same to say about his teachers and faculty.

The theme at Carver-Indian Spring this year is “Be Nice,” and Lewis said he has already seen the effects across campus.

“Be nice to each other, students, parents,” Lewis said. “I really think that’s the biggest change.”

Many people gathered across the district’s campuses to make the day special for students returning to school.

The Waco NAACP hosted its sixth Greet-a-Scholar Day at the Transformation Waco schools, with community members and civic organizations gathered to greet students as they entered their buildings.

Connie Sadler and Christi Alexander were at the middle school representing the Waco Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Sadler and Alexander handed out pencils and encouraging notes to students gathered on the front lawn to get them excited and motivated about the new school year.

About 60 police officers attended the start of school for Waco ISD students, which Officer Damus Vice said is part of the Waco Police Department’s Project Safe Start. Vice is part of the department’s Neighborhood Engagement Team, which was organized earlier this year to facilitate more community outreach and relational policing.

Vice said Project Safe Start began at the end of the last school year in order to deter an uptick violence often seen during the last week of school. After a successful week, the department wanted to try the beginning of the school year as well, with community volunteers offering help to greet students and uplift their spirits, he said.

Vice said it is important for officers to build relationships with children at a young age so they know police care for them and want to help them. He said it is also important for students to see a new, smiling face for encouragement.

“You can see the encouragement,” Vice said. “Just to see them smile is encouraging for us. Just a fist bump, high five, it actually goes a long way.”